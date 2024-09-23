SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OMTech, a leading innovator in laser technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest desktop laser engraver: the Polar+. This cutting-edge machine is poised to revolutionize the world of laser engraving for enthusiasts, craftsmen, DIYers, and small business owners alike.

OMTech Polar+: Revolutionizing Desktop Laser Engraving with the All-in-one Touchscreen and Higher Power

Set to hit the market on September 23, 2024, the Polar+ is more than just an upgrade; it's a leap forward in laser engraving technology. "We've listened to our community and packed the Polar+ with features that make laser engraving more accessible, efficient, and more exciting than ever," says the OMTech product manager. "We're looking forward to seeing what the people think."

But what sets the Polar+ apart? Here are just a couple of reasons why the newest iteration of the Polar desktop laser engraver series is a game-changer.

Smart Touch Screen

The user-friendly touchscreen puts advanced functions at your fingertips, allowing you to control your laser right from the source. With one-tap autofocus, positioning, and framing, you can operate the machine without a computer. Create masterpieces more efficiently with easy and intuitive touch controls.

Powerful 55W Laser

The upgraded 55W laser might not sound like much of an increase compared to its 50W predecessor, but the five-watt increase allows you to cut through thicker materials. The Polar+ can handle 22mm acrylic and 15mm wood, adding more options to your cutting and engraving possibilities.

Spacious 20" x 12" Working Area

The 20" x 12" expansive engraving bed means more room for your big ideas. Offering 21% more space than the average desktop laser engraver, the Polar+ takes customer satisfaction into mind with its spacious and ergonomic design.

Offline Engraving Capability

No computer? No problem! The Polar+ can engrave directly from a USB flash drive, freeing you from the constraints of connecting a PC or laptop. Simply upload a design file into the drive, connect to the machine, and use the smart touch controls to start the job.

Auto-Resume Function

In case of a power outage or failure, the Polar+ has got your back. It automatically saves your progress, meaning that if the job cuts out midway, you can resume right where you left off when power is restored.

5MP Camera

Our high-resolution camera lets you preview your design on the actual material, ensuring perfect placement every time.

Class 1 Safety Certification

You can rest easy knowing that the Polar+ is FDA-certified and has a Class 1 safety rating, making it safe for use in various environments. DIYers, crafters, and small-business owners looking for an at-home desktop laser engraver can rest assured knowing that the Polar+ is completely safe for homes!

Get Ready for the Polar+

Whether you're etching intricate designs on wood, creating custom acrylic signage, or personalizing custom leather gifts, the Polar+ is your ticket to bringing your imagination to life. Priced at $2,999, the Polar+ offers top-tier features at an affordable price point for hobbyists and small business owners.

Ready to revolutionize your laser engraving experience? The OMTech Polar+ will be available for purchase starting September 23, 2024. For more information on the Polar+, visit the OMTech website .

About OMTech

OMTech is a leading manufacturer of laser engraving and cutting machines, dedicated to making advanced technology accessible to creators of all levels. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, OMTech empowers individuals and businesses to bring their creative visions to life.

