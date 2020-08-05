Omura Brings Revolutionary Clinics Brand to the Omura Platform

"Revolutionary Clinics' brand and reach in the state of Massachusetts with their own dispensaries and wholesale business as well as the premier online delivery platform will be a huge asset for expanding Omura's unique Social High," commented Omura Co-CEO Mike Simpson. "We love Revolutionary Clinics' focus on quality and community, two things that are very important to the Omura brand. This just feels like a perfect match for us!"

Revolutionary Clinics is a Massachusetts-based medical cannabis operator with three dispensary locations in Somerville and Cambridge. The company also operates a wholesale arm for adult use cannabis under Licit Brands. Revolutionary Farms, the moniker of their cultivation facility, is one of the largest and most advanced cultivation operations in the state.

"The launch of Revolutionary Clinics' high quality cannabis on the Omura Platform will expand our whole flower customer base and allow consumers to enjoy a variety of our strains with minimal odor and vapor and without any grinding, packing or cleaning," added Revolutionary Clinics CEO Keith Cooper.

Revolutionary Clinics will introduce six strains to the Omura platform. Set to hit stores in October 2020, the Revolutionary Clinic brand will be available on the Omura platform in all three retail locations across Massachusetts.

About Omura

Omura is a next generation heat-not-burn platform for the consumption of whole flower cannabis and hemp CBD. Founded with the goal of perfecting the whole flower cannabis experience, the Omura heat-not-burn system delivers a clean, convenient and smoke-free experience for the purest method of cannabis consumption. Omura's proprietary pre-filled Flowersticks and heat-not-burn device ensure precision dosing and sustainability. Devices and Flowersticks are now available online and in California. For more information on the Omura system, visit www.omura.com .

About Revolutionary Clinics

When you become a Revolutionary, you'll experience an approach to health and well-being that is unlike any other.

Our mission is rooted in our commitment to changing the world:

Challenging the status quo

Cultivating passionately

Producing thoughtfully

Serving respectfully

Showing love and care in all of our actions

Providing the Revolutionary experience in all that we do

For more information about Revolutionary Clinics visit: https://www.revolutionaryclinics.org/

