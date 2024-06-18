Omya Completes First Stage of Improvements to Specialty Fertilizer Granulation Plant, Bringing Good Jobs to Midwest Town

Workplace improvements and higher pay revitalize Wathena, Kansas agricultural minerals facility that anchors Omya's growing U.S. presence

WATHENA, Kan., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omya, a leading global producer of industrial minerals and a worldwide distributor of specialty ingredients, is proud to announce the completion of the first round of improvements to its granulation facility in Wathena, Kansas, which produces granulated products made from limestone, gypsum or dolomitic lime for the agriculture and turf and ornamental markets. Omya acquired the plant in 2022 with a commitment to investing in the business and developing it into a high-performance workplace with opportunities for advancement.

With the modernization of its Midwest granulation facility, Omya is prepared to expand to serve new U.S. markets. The renovated plant also offers a new level of product quality and service to the Midwest agricultural sector.

The new management team has spent almost two years improving the facility and raising its operations up to the company's industry-leading global standards, including capital improvements that enhance environmental health and safety. Omya is investing $6 million into plant assets and infrastructure through the end of 2024.

Now the company is celebrating the first major milestone in this ongoing effort with the successful installation of advanced controls on dust collectors and the completion of a new hiring campaign that increased the workforce by 40% with pay above the community average. This first phase of the plant enhancement project focused on health and safety upgrades, repairs and maintenance throughout the property, supply chain efficiency, product quality and process improvements that save workers time and energy, elevating employee satisfaction. The Omya Kansas plant now offers a new level of product quality and service to the Midwest agricultural sector.

Farmers gain expanded access to world-class soil products

Omya's long-term investment in the plant's employees and working environment is transforming the facility into a world-class producer of crop nutrition and soil conditioning products for customers in many key markets, including row and specialty crops, turfgrass and the home retail industry. Omya chose this location to anchor its growing presence in the heartland of the U.S. where the company can deliver high-quality specialty fertilizer products to Midwest farmers for decades to come.

About Omya

Omya is a leading global producer of industrial minerals – mainly derived from calcium carbonate, dolomite and perlite – and a worldwide distributor of specialty chemicals. www.omya.com

