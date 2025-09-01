Omya unveils sustainable innovations at K 2025: Spotlight on performance polymer materials, decarbonization and lightweighting

OFTRINGEN, Switzerland, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omya, a global producer of essential minerals and distributor of specialty materials, will present its latest innovations at K 2025, the world's leading trade fair for plastics and rubber, in Düsseldorf. With a strong focus on performance polymers, circularity, decarbonization and lightweighting. Omya will showcase a portfolio of sustainable solutions to accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Visit Omya at Hall 6, Booth D75.

Omya's Innovations at the K Show 2025

A key highlight is the launch of Omya Performance Polymers Distribution (OPPD). Formed earlier this year, OPPD combines Omya's global polymer distribution network with Distrupol, enhancing the company's ability to serve a dynamic global market with a comprehensive range of high-performance polymers.

Fostering Decarbonization with Mineral Expertise

Omya's advanced calcium carbonate solutions lower the carbon footprint and improve performance of plastic products. The company offers pre-consumer recycled grades, including Omyaloop FC for general purpose applications and Omya Smartfill 55-AV for engineering materials and biopolymers, verified by Bureau Veritas and produced using green electricity. These grades reduce emissions by up to two-thirds and support compliance with EU sustainability directives.

"Our mineral solutions reduce environmental impact while enhancing performance" said Marco Viel, Vice President of Polymers.

Lightweighting for Performance and Efficiency

Omya's hollow glass microspheres — Omyasphere 900 series are engineered to significantly reduce product weight while maintaining strength. These lightweight fillers are ideal for automotive, aerospace, and electronics, offering improved flow, higher filler loading, and enhanced thermal and dielectric performance. They support dimensional stability and are suitable for advanced polymer and construction applications.

Performance meets sustainability in hygiene market

New Omyafilm developments enable the production of thinner films without compromising process stability or product quality. Meanwhile, Omyafiber is commercialized to the nonwovens, textiles and carpets industry delivering not only the general advantages of reduced material costs and lower environmental impact, but also technical benefits.

A One-Stop Solution for Polymer Challenges

Beyond minerals, Omya distributes a wide range of specialty materials including bio-based additives and CO₂-reducing solutions through partnerships with leading manufacturers. This integrated approach allows Omya to deliver tailored, high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of the plastics industry. With global reach and deep technical expertise, Omya is a trusted partner for innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Omya invites visitors to meet the team, experience live demonstrations, and discover how Omya is helping shape the future of plastics.

About Omya

Omya is a leading global producer of essential minerals and a worldwide distributor of specialty materials. Founded in Switzerland in 1884 and privately owned, we employ 9,000 people across 160 plants in 50 countries. Omya provides added-value products and services from responsibly sourced materials to meet the needs of current and future generations.

Customers rely on us for a comprehensive range of sustainable, high-quality products, backed up by exceptional customer service, regulatory advice and quality control.

