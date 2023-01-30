On 30th January 2023, Author Ann Hank-Richards Unveils a Groundbreaking New Thriller Novella "Bouquet of Darkness" Written using ChatGPT

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, author Ann Hank-Richards is excited to announce the release of her highly anticipated thriller novella, "Bouquet of Darkness." This book is the first of its kind, as it was created through a unique collaboration between the author and ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI.

AI and human written book on paranoia- Bouquet of Darkness

"Bouquet of Darkness" is a true testament to the capabilities of artificial intelligence in understanding and exploring the complexities of the human mind. The book tells the story of some of the inmates of a mental health institution and their fears. The plots and scenarios suggested by ChatGPT are a chilling reminder of the power of AI to perceive and analyze the most intimate thoughts and fears of human beings.

"I'm thrilled to unveil this one-of-a-kind book," said Ann Hank-Richards. "I've always been fascinated by the potential of AI to explore uncharted territories in literature and that of the human mind. 'Bouquet of Darkness' is a testament to that potential."

The author developed detailed outlines for the stories based on the suggestions provided by ChatGPT, and the AI was then used to expand the outlines further. The author then completed the stories based on the outlines, with the help of the AI. The images for the book were developed using Dall- E 2, another project from openAI.

"I'm happy to have been able to work with ChatGPT on this book," said Ann Hank-Richards. "AI is advancing so quickly, and it's incredible to see what it's capable of in the realm of creation of imaginative scenarios and storytelling."

About the author:

Ann Hank-Richards is the pen-name of a multi-talented entrepreneur who has been working on AI-based projects for years. Ann's works were primarily concentrated on language models and sentiment analysis.

