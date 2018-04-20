On 4-20, AAIS Files First Cannabis Businessowners Insurance Policy

In September 2017, the California Department of Insurance requested that AAIS develop cannabis insurance solutions for the California cannabis market. AAIS responded by expedited development of a state-specific businessowners program (BOP) for the cannabis industry, complete with forms, rules, and rating information.

Like most standard businessowners programs, the AAIS California CannaBOP program provides a package policy containing both property and liability coverage for qualifying California cannabis dispensaries, storage facilities, distributors, processors, manufacturers, and other businesses participating in or supporting the California cannabis industry.

"The burgeoning Cannabis industry represents a tremendous growth opportunity for insurers," according to John Rich, AAIS Commercial Lines Product Manager. "At AAIS, we believe that it is important for our member carriers to have qualified programs in order to respond quickly to market needs."

AAIS has also filed a broad interline Cannabis Items and Activities Exclusion with the state of California. The mandatory exclusion endorsement will apply to all commercial lines policies in California, other than CannaBOP, and will be filed on a nationwide basis in order to facilitate expansion of the CannaBOP program beyond California.

The CannaBOP program is effective upon approval. For additional information about CannaBOP affiliation and program details, please visit http://www2.aaisonline.com/cannabop.

Established in 1936, AAIS continues to serve the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national nonprofit advisory organization governed by its member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers tailored advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach and unrivaled customer service underscore a focused commitment to the success of its members. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.aaisonline.com.

