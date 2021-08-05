On 76th Anniversary of Atomic Bombings, Documentary by American Filmmaker Captivates Japan

"The events of August 6, 1945 are often viewed with a wide angle lens; black and white photos, facts and figures found in one of the many tragic chapters that fill our history books. The names and faces of the victims now lost to time. This film attempts to tell just one of those stories with a signal of hope.", J.R. Heffelfinger

"8:15 Hiroshima'' is a riveting first person account from the words of atomic bomb survivor Shinji Mikamo, about the horrors of war, resilience of the human spirit and the power of forgiveness.

2020 Audience Award at Academy Award qualifying Nashville Film Festival.

Distribution: Shin Nippon Films

TRT: 52 Minutes

Release: July 31, 2021

On August 6, 1945, at 8:15 am, 19-year-old Shinji was preparing to evacuate Hiroshima with his father, when suddenly a violent light struck him, plunging him into darkness. The first atomic bomb was dropped, incinerating the city and instantly claiming the lives of over 70,000 people. While almost everything was destroyed, Shinji held on to a sole possession - his father's pocket watch. Forty years later, Shinji's life-long wish for peace takes shape and reaches the door of the United Nations. When his daughter Akiko visits the UN, she learns about a theft which captures headlines across Japan leading to a miraculous turn of events.

"8:15 Hiroshima" has a big impact that brings out our humanity, and I hope it will bring us closer to a future that resolves conflict nonviolently. - Peter Kuznick ("The Untold History of the United States" with Oliver Stone)

"8:15 Hiroshima" is a highly artistic work with a prayer for peace and a message to humankind. - Asahi Family Newspaper

Starring: Sotaro Tanaka, Eddy Toru Ohno, Jonathan Tanagaki, Shinji Mikamo, Akiko Mikamo

RUNAWAY HORSES is a story-driven production company that connects people, brands, causes and culture with a passion for developing branded content and films that blur the lines between documentary and narrative storytelling.

www.runawayhorses.com - [email protected] - 212.433.0336

