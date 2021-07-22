On A Mission to Tackle Waste in the Beauty Industry, MOB Beauty Launches the Pact Mail Back Program For Hard-To-Recycle Beauty Packaging

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOB Beauty, a sustainable makeup brand focused on pro-quality makeup and innovative Earth-friendly packaging, announces the launch of a mail back program for Pact, a nonprofit collective on a mission to reduce beauty packaging waste. Pact launched on Earth Day 2021 with recycling bins for hard-to-recycle beauty products in all Credo and Hudson's Bay Company stores across North America, and the Pact Mail Back Program now offers a solution for customers who don't have access to these local bins. With an estimated 120 billion beauty packages made each year - most of them from virgin plastic and ending up in landfills - the goal is to lessen the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills or our oceans.

"At MOB Beauty, we are committed to only launching products with sustainable packaging solutions and it was in our search for recycling options that we joined forces with Credo and Hudson's Bay Company to launch Pact, to address the massive environmental impact of cosmetics waste by educating and providing sustainable solutions for hard-to-recycle packaging," said Victor Casale, MOB Beauty Co-founder and CEO. "As small packaging and other hard-to-recycle components (such as pumps) are not recyclable in your curbside bin, clients now have both an in-store and mail back solution for recycling empties."

Pact offers recycling solutions for North America, no matter where you are located.

How to Mail Back Your Empties:

Save your empty, hard-to-recycle beauty packages (check the list here for guidelines) When you have 5-10 empties collected and cleaned, create a mailing label on pactcollective.org/mob Drop your empties in any small envelope or box and mail them back

To learn more about MOB Beauty's latest recycling initiative, check out mobbeauty.com/pact

About MOB Beauty

MOB Beauty is a team of ambitious beauty industry vets with deep roots in research and development who came together with a purpose to push boundaries and help define new standards in the industry. Refusing to settle for anything but pro-quality makeup, MOB opened their own labs and created formulas that are sustainably sourced, clean, cruelty-free, and vegan. Believing beauty packaging needed to be reimagined and with no existing resources in the market that met their vision, MOB Beauty designed their own sustainable Earth-First packaging system using post-consumer recycled materials that is 100% customizable, refillable, and can be recycled or home composted after use.

About Pact Collective

Launched in April 2021 by MOB Beauty, Credo, and Hudson's Bay Company, Pact is a nonprofit collective of beauty industry stakeholders taking responsibility for the industry's packaging problem. Pact Collective offers take back recycling programs and is working towards circularity with a vision to end waste in the industry. Pact is committed to consumer sustainability education and recruiting the greater beauty industry to join the collective.

