On a Mission to Tackle Waste in the Beauty Industry, MOB Beauty Will Offer Fully Compostable Packaging by 2024

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOB Beauty, a sustainable makeup brand focused on pro-quality makeup and innovative Earth-friendly packaging, has announced their commitment to offer NewPurpose, a collection of fully compostable beauty packaging, by 2024.

Dedicated to continuous innovation and with sights set on compostable end-of-life solutions, the team at MOB has dedicated three years of work and countless iterations developing NewPurpose.

The collection, which is the first of its kind, will include MOB's signature refillable Lip Capsule and Compact in a sleek design made with fully compostable molded fiber - a combination of natural Bamboo and Bagasse and 100% PCR cardboard coated in Verdecoat, a protective spray used in the food industry for added durability and water resistance, and Flaxstic, a plant-based bio-plastic made from a combination of flax shive and corn and wheat starches.

NewPurpose was developed in partnership with leading beauty packaging suppliers Golden Arrow, Albea and Montrose-Haeuser, alongside industry newcomer Pela – creator of Lomi, an innovative kitchen appliance that quickly breaks down organic waste into nutrient-rich compost. With this initiative, MOB is officially recognized as a Lomi Approved partner and NewPurpose is authorized as fully compatible for use with the device. The collaboration signifies what will be the first of many efforts to have a meaningful impact on waste from beauty packaging.

"MOB took on compostable packaging knowing what we were up against. From design to functionality, we held ourselves to the highest standards - hundreds of development hours, testing many iterations and costly tooling. This level of investment in both time and money for a young brand in today's fast-to-market environment is unheard of, but we're Earth-First and we mean it." - Victor Casale, MOB Co-founder and CEO

Driven by a mission to make a global impact on beauty waste by rethinking packaging, MOB launched in 2021 with RePurpose, the first series in their Earth First packaging system that includes refillable Capsules, Compacts and Palettes made with at least 50% PCR mono-material PET or PP, the most recyclable plastics currently available, and outer packaging made with 100% PCR materials.

MOB's dedication to sustainability in beauty reaches far beyond packaging development as a foun ding partner of Pact, a nonprofit collective of beauty brands, retailers and suppliers. Launched in 2021 in partnership with Credo and Hudson's Bay, Pact is committed to taking responsibility for the industry's packaging problem through recycling solutions, education and shared resources.

In celebration of plastic-free July and as the next phase in development, beginning July 1 MOB will be offering a sneak peek of this new collection by including preliminary samples of NewPurpose Lip Capsules and Compacts with every mobbeauty.com order. Consumers will be surveyed for their feedback in effort to ensure an optimal experience when the collection officially launches.

About MOB Beauty

MOB Beauty is a team of ambitious beauty industry vets with deep roots in research and development who came together with a purpose to push boundaries and help define new standards in the industry.

Refusing to settle for anything but pro-quality makeup, MOB opened their own labs and created formulas that are sustainably sourced, clean, cruelty-free, and vegan.

Believing beauty packaging needed to be reimagined and with no existing resources in the market that met their vision, MOB Beauty designed their own sustainable Earth-First packaging system using post-consumer recycled materials that is 100% customizable, refillable, and can be recycled or home composted after use.

