On A Roll! 1-800-STRIPER® Making Its Mark On Cincinnati

Pavement striping company keeps parking lots, sports courts, and interior spaces

fresh with simple and cost-effective maintenance

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-STRIPER® is bringing big value to Cincinnati business and property owners. The company offers quick, easy, and affordable alternatives to costly parking lot repairs, which is essential in helping maintain safe and attractive parking areas year after year.

Major parking lot repairs can be expensive, and oftentimes, unnecessary. Many times, a fresh restripe yields the same results, but at a much smaller price tag. That's where 1-800-STRIPER® comes in. For more than 20 years, the company has been helping business and property owners bring worn and tattered parking lots back to life with a fresh coat of paint.

In addition to providing restriping and customized layouts for parking lots, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow, 1-800-STRIPER® assists in refreshing a number of other paved areas as well. They also offer layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites. No matter the space, 1-800-STRIPER® is known for its quick service and affordable pricing, causing area business and property owners to take notice.

1-800-STRIPER® of North Cincinnati owner Alex Lebedev has already experienced a great deal of demand for his striping services. "At 1-800-STRIPER®, we aim to uplift businesses by providing a simple solution for keeping parking lots safe and attractive," Lebedev said. "My personal goal is to serve business owners and property managers with excellent customer service and timely, dependable results."

Founded by Luke Menear in 1999, 1-800-STRIPER® was built on the belief that keeping parking lot maintenance uncomplicated and affordable is a gateway to helping communities thrive. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service and excellent results.

Area business and property owners looking for quality and efficient paved lot maintenance can call 513-776-2043 or visit https://1800striper.com/location/north-cincinnati/ to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of North Cincinnati