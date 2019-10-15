On a Run to End Cystic Fibrosis: Chelsea Rep John Pirozzi Joins the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon to Raise Money for the Boomer Esiason Foundation

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Financial Services (Chelsea) Representative John Pirozzi will participate in the TCS New York City Marathon on November 3, 2019 to benefit the Boomer Esiason Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Research.

Chelsea Company President, John Pisapia remarked: "John Pirozzi has been a longtime Representative (since 2009) and a longtime Resident of Staten Island (since 1993) who has always been deeply involved in his community. I'm proud to support his incredible fundraising efforts to help end Cystic Fibrosis."

Pirozzi is no stranger to running but this will mark his first marathon. He has run the Brooklyn Half Marathon twice plus quite a few 5K runs, fundraising all the while. "My family is also a huge motivator for my fitness and fundraising goals…My wife of 27 years, Maria, plus my daughters Amanda and Brianna with my two Grandchildren keep me busy, not only running, but running around!" laughed Pirozzi.

Pirozzi Adds: "Running is a big part of my daily routine. Even when I'm not running around my neighborhood in Prince's Bay, running is incorporated into my training at my gym, Outerbridge Crossfit, where my coach John has been preparing me to make sure that I finish the race…Plus, I'm running for a great cause, so that makes it all that more rewarding and motivating!"

Please join Chelsea Financial Services in supporting John and the Boomer Esiason Foundation in the fight against Cystic Fibrosis via his CrowdRise Fundraising Page.

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea is a national full service Broker/Dealer. The firm opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Chelsea currently provides financial services to clients in 51 States and Territories. Clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from over 60 Registered Representatives based in 16 States. Visit http://www.chfs.com for more information.

About the TCS New York City Marathon/NYRR (New York Road Runners)

NYRR's Mission: Help and Inspire Through Running. Over 52,813 Race Finishers in 2018 from 129 Countries raised over $40M for Charity. Visit https://www.nyrr.org/tcsnycmarathon for more information.

About the Boomer Esiason Foundation

The Boomer Esiason Foundation is a dynamic partnership of leaders in the medical and business communities joined with a committed core of volunteers to heighten awareness, education and quality of life for those affected by cystic fibrosis, while providing financial support to research aimed at finding a cure. Visit https://www.esiason.org for more information.

