ON and The Armani Group Expand Their Partnership

News provided by

ON

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ON, among the leading AI chat platforms that powers generative AI experiences for several well-known brands, today announced a strategic partnership with the Armani Group, one of the leading fashion and luxury goods companies. Following ON's successful launch with A|X Armani Exchange in March 2023, the expanded partnership marks a milestone for ON, now including A|X Armani Exchange, Armani Exchange - Canada, Armani Exchange - UK, Emporio Armani and EA7 Emporio Armani.

Continue Reading

In the first six months after implementing the ON platform A|X Armani Exchange saw very positive results. Notably, 92% of inbound inquiries were immediately addressed through automated AI chat, accelerating the speed to resolution through shopping journeys. Additionally, engagement with ON resulted in up to a five times increase in the likelihood of shoppers making purchases.

"With this partnership with the Armani Group, we continue to be at the forefront of transforming the way AI chat is used in luxury retail. This collaboration underscores ON's commitment to providing innovative, AI-driven solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving expectations of industry leaders," said Richard Cheng, President of ON. "Together with the Armani Group, we are redefining customer engagement, and setting new benchmarks for seamless, AI-enabled shopping experiences."

In adopting ON's approach of deploying generative AI in safe and secure ways, the Armani Group has become part of the company's "Bounded Expertise" GenAI Beta program.

For more information, visit ONplatform.com 

About ON:

ON is a leading AI chat platform designed for enterprise-level use, known for seamlessly powering generative AI experiences used by some of the world's largest and most well-known brands. Established in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, the ON platform enables its partners — including Valentino, The Armani Group, teams from the NBA, NFL, NHL, and more — to create new and sustainable revenue streams backed by AI while connecting with their customers and fans.

About The Armani Group

Established in 1975 by Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO, the Armani Group is one of the leading fashion and luxury goods companies in the world. The Group designs, manufactures, distributes and directly retails fashion and lifestyle products including apparel, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewellery, cosmetics, fragrances, and furniture and home décor and operates in the areas of food and beverage and hotellerie

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE ON

Also from this source

GameOn Technology Evolves Into ON as Company Secures $25 Million in Fresh Strategic Funding

GameOn Technology Evolves Into ON as Company Secures $25 Million in Fresh Strategic Funding

ON — formerly GameOn Technology — today announces a fresh funding round and an updated mission to help enterprises and leading brands productize...
ON Announces Partnership with Jacksonville Jaguars to Elevate Fan Experience with AI Chat

ON Announces Partnership with Jacksonville Jaguars to Elevate Fan Experience with AI Chat

ON, the leading AI chat platform designed for enterprise-level use and powering generative AI chat experiences for some of the world's largest and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.