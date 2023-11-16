ON Announces Partnership with Jacksonville Jaguars to Elevate Fan Experience with AI Chat

Jaguars become fourth NFL franchise to employ the ON platform to boost fan engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ON, the leading AI chat platform designed for enterprise-level use and powering generative AI chat experiences for some of the world's largest and most well-known brands, today announced its latest strategic partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This collaboration is set to redefine the way Jaguars fans engage with their favorite team and the entirety of the NFL gameday experience from transportation and parking to merchandise sales.

With the NFL season well underway, the ON platform is now live for Jaguars fans on Jaguars.com, offering a comprehensive range of AI chat services tailored to serve every aspect of the fan journey whether they are at the stadium or not. From answering guest queries like "How many touchdowns has Trevor Lawrence thrown" and "Where is the nearest concession stand near my section," providing gameday logistics for fans navigating the new and improved EverBank Stadium has never been easier.

Jaguars fans can also look forward to a wealth of interactive features within the ON platform to create engaging conversational experiences that extend far beyond simple chatbot functionality. In addition to real-time score updates, fans will have access to the latest team news, exclusive videos, essential parking information, and other valuable content, all accessible through the power of seamlessly integrated AI chat.

"The ON platform enables globally recognized brands and franchises to monetize AI securely, seamlessly and free of backend overhauls," said ON CEO Alex Beckman. "The power of AI for NFL franchises cannot be understated, as we've seen drastic click-through-rate improvements with partners like the Raiders and Chargers. We're confident that our integration with the Jaguars will equip the team with powerful tools to understand and connect with their fanbase on a deeper level. Through the ON platform, we're driving fan engagement to new levels while elevating the gameday experience for the Jaguars and their fans down in Duval."

"As the NFL turns its focus towards innovation and technological advancement, we are partnering with ON to stay ahead of the marketing and technological curve, and enhance the overall fan journey," said Chris Gargani, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Jacksonville Jaguars. "As we work to boost fan engagement, build trust, and create personal experiences for all fans, this new chat offering from ON will serve as a powerful tool. With ON's chat, we hope to strengthen our relationship with fans, and simplify ticket-buying, travel and overall gameday experience."

ON's extensive portfolio of partners includes some of the most prominent major league sports teams worldwide including the NBA, NFL, NHL and more. Notable partners include the New York Yankees, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Charlotte Hornets, New York Islanders and Philadelphia 76ers. In addition, luxury lifestyle brands such as Valentino and Armani rely on the ON platform to enhance customer journeys and interactions.

About ON

ON is a leading AI chat platform designed for enterprise-level use, known for seamlessly powering generative AI experiences used by some of the world's largest and most well-known brands. Established in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, the ON platform enables its partners — including Valentino, Armani, teams from the NBA, NFL, NHL, and more — to create new and sustainable revenue streams backed by AI while connecting with their customers and fans.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a member of the National Football League (NFL) and compete in the American Football Conference (AFC) South Division. Founded in 1993, the franchise is the only major professional sports team based in Jacksonville, FL – as a result, they've built a passionate fanbase in the region. The Jaguars boast one of the most talented young rosters in the NFL, led by star QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, and are currently leading the AFC South division after back-to-back wins in London. The team's front office is among the league's most tech-forward and data-driven, and this commitment to innovation has fostered deep fan engagement over the last decade.

