On April 22, The Girl I Never Knew: Who Killed Melissa Witt Brings us One Step Closer to Finding a Killer

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over two decades the identity of Melissa Witt's killer has been hidden among the dense trees and thorny undergrowth rooted deeply in the uneven ground of a remote mountaintop in the Ozark National Forest.

Determined to find answers, LaDonna Humphrey has spent the past six years hunting for Melissa's killer. Her investigation, both thrilling and unpredictable, has led her on a journey like no other.

LaDonna Humphrey The Girl I Never Knew cover

The Girl I Never Knew is an edge-of-your-seat account of LaDonna Humphrey's passionate fight for justice in the decades old murder case of a girl she never knew. Her unstoppable quest for the truth has gained the attention of some incredibly dangerous people, some of whom would like to keep Melissa's murder a mystery forever.

The Girl I Never Knew tells the story of the investigation into Melissa Witt's death and the efforts that LaDonna Humphrey has taken to discover the identity of her killer that have gained the attention of very dangerous people, some of whom would like Melissa's death to remain a mystery forever.

"Now available for preorder on our website, https://geniusbookpublishing.com, The Girl I Never Knew is a compelling, personal account of the search for a murderer, and the danger of looking for someone who will kill to keep from being found," Leya Booth, Chief Operating Officer and Editor in Chief for Genius Books.

About the Author:

LaDonna Humphrey is a writer, documentarian, investigative journalist, private investigator, and an advocate for victims of crime. For the past six years, LaDonna has found herself passionately entangled in seeking justice for Melissa Witt. In her pursuit of justice for Melissa, Humphrey has co-produced the documentary "Uneven Ground: The Melissa Witt Story" to be released later this year and is in contract with Genius Books for the book, The Girl I Never Knew. LaDonna Humphrey lives in Cave Springs, Arkansas with her husband and five of her seven children who are still at home.

About the Publisher:

Genius Book Publishing is a Los Angeles, California-based publisher focused on true crime, fiction, and music-related books. Established in 2010, Genius Book Publishing has published authors such as Dr. Al Carlisle, The Rock And Roll Detective® Jim Berkenstadt, Dr. Don Redden (FBI Ret), Dr. Mark Hewitt, Sheriff's Capt. Dean T. Olson (Ret), Police Chief David Dean (Ret), Harry Shannon, and others.

For further information, contact:

Leya Booth

Genius Book Publishing

818-235-6746

[email protected]

https://geniusbookpublishing.com

SOURCE Genius Books & Media, Inc.