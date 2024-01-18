On Average, 15 Homeless Veterans Die on the Streets Each Day

VETCOMM Takes a Stand; Provides "Hero's Farewell" to Veterans Who Go Unclaimed

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VETCOMM , a leading provider of innovative veteran's solutions, is announcing a "Hero's Farewell" initiative providing homeless vets who pass away while living on the streets the dignified, end-of-life honors they deserve. Starting in February with the City of San Diego, CA, VETCOMM will provide cremation and farewell ceremonies to homeless veterans lacking any family claims or connections.

"We believe in the inherent responsibility to take care of those who have selflessly served our nation. No veteran should be left without the respect and honor owed to them, especially when they face homelessness," explained Kate Monroe, CEO of VETCOMM. "It is the very least this county and local communities can do to attempt to right the ultimate failure of allowing our vets to fall through the cracks in their transition from military service to civilian life."

According to the VA, 16.3% of homeless veterans die on the streets . With approximately 35,574 veterans experiencing homelessness in 2022, that number could equate to as many as 5,600 veterans dying without awareness or acknowledgement. According to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, further compounding the lack of affordable housing, livable wages and accessible healthcare, it is estimated that 80% of homeless veterans suffer from mental health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"Approximately 15 homeless die while living on the streets each day – and many are unclaimed by familial relations. They go in the ground with no honor, no love, no respect, no dignity or family," emphasized Monroe. "Oftentimes it is the PTSD as a result of their service that drives the circumstances of homelessness for veterans. That's what makes these statistics particularly unforgivable."

VETCOMM will coordinate with San Diego street teams, veteran groups, police and the local community members in obtaining referrals to ensure any unclaimed veteran who dies while experiencing homelessness gets the military acknowledgements he or she deserves. Where appropriate, VETCOMM will invite friends, family and the community to partake in funerals and life celebrations.

"Our commitment goes beyond just addressing the immediate concerns; it extends to addressing the systemic issues affecting veterans, including the recruiting crisis and the overall treatment of those who have served. We are dedicated to advocating for better treatment and support for veterans. It's time to break the cycle and create a sustainable, supportive environment for those who have given so much to our nation," added Monroe.

In creating this initiative, VETCOMM was inspired by the story of Charlie Connolly , a Vietnam vet who died quietly while living in the streets of Cape Copd. When the Island Veterans Outreach Center learned about Connelly's passing, they provided a hero's funeral where hundreds of local residents turned out.

VETCOMM invites the community, fellow organizations and agencies to join hands in supporting this crucial initiative – ensuring no veteran is left without the dignity owed to them, regardless of their circumstances. If you know of a recently deceased homeless veteran who should receive "Hero's Farewell" support, please contact: (760) 388-9600.

About VETCOMM:

VETCOMM's mission is to empower United States veterans by providing them with the education and resources they need to access the benefits they are entitled to, but not presently receiving. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM is dedicated to advocating for veterans and ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive after serving our country.

VETCOMM believes that every veteran deserves to receive the benefits they are entitled to, and is committed to providing a comprehensive education and support platform to help them do just that. With the tools provided by VETCOMM, veterans can get rated and claim the benefits they deserve, preventing the reallocation of funds by the U.S. government to other budget line items and making sure that those who have served their country receive the support they need in order to lead fulfilling lives. For more information visit https://www.VetComm.us/ .

About Kate Monroe:

Kate Monroe is a 100% rated disabled USMC veteran. As the CEO of VetComm.us, she leads a team of dedicated professionals who help veterans get what they are owed from the VA. With more than 10 years of experience in sales, leadership, and coaching, her mission is to empower veterans to access their benefits and improve their quality of life.

Kate is the author of several books, has appeared over 60+ times on broadcast news and is a contributor on homeless, drugs, border, veteran affairs, foreign affairs on Forbes, Fox News, Medium, Inman and many more. In fact, she went viral for her take on the San Diego homeless crisis. In 2023, Kate released her book, "The Race to Save America".

