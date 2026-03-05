On Behalf of Pain Medicine Associates Josh Helms announces the addition of Daniel Bonis, MD

Pain Medicine Associates (PMA) is proud to announce that Daniel Bonis, MD, has joined the practice and is now seeing patients in Orange County, CA. His addition marks another important step in PMA's continued growth and commitment to expanding access to high-quality, comprehensive pain management services throughout Southern California.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bonis' arrival enhances the organization's ability to provide advanced interventional solutions tailored to each patient's individual needs, helping improve outcomes and restore quality of life.

Daniel Bonis, MD

Dr. Bonis is a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain management physician with decades of experience providing advanced, evidence-based interventional care. Certified by the American Board of Pain Management, he specializes in minimally invasive procedures to treat chronic spine, nerve, and musculoskeletal conditions. His clinical expertise includes image-guided injections, nerve blocks, and other targeted therapies designed to reduce pain, improve mobility, and minimize downtime for patients.

Known for his thoughtful and collaborative approach, Dr. Bonis works closely with patients to develop personalized treatment plans that focus on long-term relief and functional restoration. He believes in empowering patients through education and shared decision-making, ensuring they feel confident and informed throughout their care journey.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Bonis to our team," said Josh Helms, CEO. "His extensive clinical experience and dedication to individualized, evidence-based pain care align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional outcomes for every patient we serve. His leadership and expertise will further strengthen our presence in Orange County and support our continued commitment to clinical excellence."

Dr. Bonis is now accepting new patients.

Make an appointment with Dr. Bonis by calling 888-497-3688 or click https://painassociate.com/schedule-appointment/

**About Pain Medicine Associates:** Pain Medicine Associates is a multidisciplinary pain management organization dedicated to helping patients overcome acute and chronic pain. Through a network of board-certified physicians and advanced practice providers, the company delivers comprehensive, evidence-based care focused on restoring function and improving quality of life. For more information about Pain Medicine Associates, visit https://painassociate.com/.

