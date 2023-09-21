On Belay Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Two New Healthcare Executives

News provided by

On Belay Holdings, Inc.

21 Sep, 2023, 10:09 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Belay Health Solutions, the company on a mission to empower primary care practices to succeed in value-based care, today announced the addition of two executives to the team whose strategic expertise and depth of experience will be pivotal as we navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape.

  • Andrew Herman joins as Chief Financial Officer
  • Sarah Swank joins as General Counsel

"I am thrilled to welcome Andrew and Sarah to the team," said Andrew Allison, Co-Founder and CEO of On Belay. "They both bring deep healthcare and specifically ACO and value-based care expertise in their respective functions, ensuring we have the right leadership in place to scale our company and support our partner practices."

Andrew Herman joins On Belay as the Chief Financial Officer.  He brings over 15 years of health care finance, managed care and ACO operations experience to On Belay.  Most recently, Andrew was CFO of Steward Health Care Network (SHCN) where he was responsible for financial operations of SHCN nationally, including the commercial, Medicare and Medicaid value-based business units. "As the incoming CFO of On Belay, I am committed to driving financial excellence and sustainability in our mission to provide high-quality, patient-centered care. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated team to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape, ensuring that we not only meet our financial goals but also enhance the well-being of the patients we serve."

Sarah Swank joins as General Counsel. She brings over 20 years of experience as a senior in-house counsel in national health systems and a strategic thought leader and advisor in nationally recognized, top-rated law firms. Sarah represented some of the first ACOs and telehealth programs in the country, supporting efforts to improve quality of care and health outcomes. Sarah is a national author and speaker, Vice Chair of ABA Health Section Publications Board, and former Vice Chair of Education for the American Health Law Association In-House Practice Group. "I am thrilled to join an organization driven by its mission to empower clinicians to thrive in their daily work and impact the health of the communities they serve."

On Belay recently announced the expansion of its leadership team with Bob LoNigro MD, SVP Clinical Affairs, and Kate Casaday, Chief of Staff. On Belay has more than doubled in size in the last six months and is hiring at a fast pace to meet the needs of its growing physician base.  

About On Belay Health Solutions

On Belay Health Solutions is on a mission to empower primary care providers to deliver the best possible care, while optimizing their financial and operational performance. On Belay supports practices in successfully transitioning to value-based care with solutions that improve patient outcomes and care team experience. On Belay currently operates in 15 states, including Washington D.C., partnering with practices to create a brighter, more sustainable future for healthcare. Learn more at www.obhs.com.

SOURCE On Belay Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

On Belay Grows Leadership Team to Scale Clinical and Program Support for Practices in Value-Based Care

On Belay Expands Leadership Team with Top Industry Experts to Support Practices in Value-Based Care

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.