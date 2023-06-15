On Belay Grows Leadership Team to Scale Clinical and Program Support for Practices in Value-Based Care

On Belay Holdings, Inc.

June 15, 2023

LAWRENCE, Mass., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Belay Health Solutions, the company on a mission to empower primary care practices to succeed in value-based care, today announced the addition of two executives to the team who will be instrumental in scaling clinical affairs and program support.

  • Dr. Bob LoNigro joins as Senior Vice President, Clinical Affairs
  • Kate Casaday joins as Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Program Management

"We are energized by the expertise Dr. LoNigro and Kate bring to our team," said Andrew Allison, Co-Founder and CEO of On Belay. "Bob's extensive clinical leadership experience, supporting thousands of physicians in value-based care, combined with Kate's deep understanding of value-based operations and innovative approaches to driving physician engagement, positions On Belay to significantly enhance patient health outcomes and strengthen the financial foundation of our provider partners."

Dr. Bob LoNigro joins as Senior Vice President, Clinical Affairs. He brings more than 30 years of managed care experience to On Belay. As a board-certified internal medicine physician, who remains in practice, he has held C-suite leadership roles with provider and payer organizations at national and local levels. Prior to joining On Belay, he served as the President and Chief Physician Executive of MSO/IPA, HealthCare Partners NY. "On Belay's mission aligns perfectly with my lifelong efforts to improve the experience of primary care providers. I'm ready to help providers and their teams lean on tools and resources that can improve patient outcomes and their own value-based journey," LoNigro said.

Kate Casaday joins as Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Program Management. She brings a robust public health and business background to On Belay after working on Optum Care's ACO REACH program and full-risk MA partnerships in the Tri-State region. Prior to that, she stood up the Next Generation ACO program and Direct Contracting as an early hire on CareMount Value Partners MSO's Medicare risk team. She earned a Masters of Public Health from Columbia and an MBA from The Wharton School. "There's a lot of opportunity to do good work, well, for the right reasons." Casaday said.

On Belay recently announced the expansion of its leadership team with Beth Patak, Executive Director, Government Programs & ACO Operations, and Megan Sufka, Chief People Officer. On Belay has doubled in size in the last six months and is hiring at a fast pace to meet the needs of its growing physician base.

About On Belay Health Solutions
On Belay Health Solutions is on a mission to empower primary care providers to deliver the best possible care, while optimizing their financial and operational performance. On Belay supports practices in successfully transitioning to value-based care with solutions that improve patient outcomes and care team experience. On Belay currently operates in 15 states, including Washington D.C., partnering with practices to create a brighter, more sustainable future for healthcare. Learn more at www.obhs.com.

