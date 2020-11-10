On-call Scheduling Software Market Size Worth $7.93 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global on-call scheduling software market size is expected to reach USD 7.93 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 31.6% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The promising growth prospects of the market can be attributed to the increasing need for reducing business administration costs and optimizing business performance.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of component, the solutions segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as numerous businesses are widely adopting on-call scheduling solutions to connect with their employees and improve employee workflows and transparency

Numerous small and medium enterprises across the globe are focusing on moving their existing applications to the cloud and introducing new cloud applications into their business operations. This, as a result, is expected to create growth opportunities for the cloud-based segment

Healthcare organizations are focusing on leveraging on-call scheduling solutions to effectively manage resources, reduce scheduling friction, boost employee morale, account for scheduling irregularities, and improve patient care

In North America , factors such as the widespread use of online booking systems in various service-based businesses and the early adoption of digitization are expected to contribute to the growth of the market

Rapid growth in the adoption of m-health apps is also expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. On-call scheduling software enables users to fix appointments according to their favored time, without wasting valuable resource hours and the hassle of overlapping the appointments. The software offers various benefits over the telephone-based booking process, such as multiple booking types, time slot management, and managing bookings through the calendar.

On-call scheduling management solutions ensure that any schedule changes are frequently updated in real-time and precisely reflected across the organization. Hosting a centralized on-call scheduling software solution allows representatives to quickly access the right resource. Furthermore, these solutions allow representatives to text, call, or securely message without having to check in with an administrative resource or call center.

Owing to the availability of a finite number of employees and limited time, it is up to administrators to create a schedule that allows representatives to achieve full coverage and to be productive while not oversaturating the premises with unoccupied representatives. Businesses are focusing on integrating on-call scheduling software into their monitoring and alerting systems to effectively monitor workforce productivity. Furthermore, businesses are focusing on using on-call scheduling software to optimized schedules for their employees and achieve a high level of performance.

Grand View Research has segmented the global on-call scheduling software market based on component, deployment, application, and region:

On-call Scheduling Software Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Solutions



Services

On-call Scheduling Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cloud-based



On-premise

On-call Scheduling Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Business



Medical Use



Others

On-call Scheduling Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of On-call Scheduling Software Market

1Call Division of AMTELCO

Adjuvant Technologies, LLC

Ambs Call Center

Central Logic Inc.

Everbridge, Inc.

Kronos Incorporated

Lightning Bolt Solutions

MDsyncNET

OpenTempo

ServiceNow, Inc.

Shift Administrators LLC

Spok, Inc.

