On-Chain Digital-Asset Trading Intelligence Specialist FRST Corporation Appoints Patrick Gorrell as the Company's Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRST Corporation announced that its board of directors has appointed Patrick Gorrell as the company's Chief Executive Officer. FRST Co-founder, CEO, Mr. Gorrell is overseeing the growth of FRST's advanced trading intelligence platform with analytics tools aimed at transforming a maturing Crypto Digital-Asset marketplace.





The company's FRST Mover™ platform enables clients to understand the performance of market participants. By closely following transactions of key market leaders – pre-block, in near real-time – FRST clients can leverage first mover advantages in deploying strategies with custom-designed alerts and notifications.

With 22% of the institutional marketplace already identifying exposure to Digital-Assets in 2019, FRST is targeting global exchanges, institutions, funds, regulators and data brokers. These investor segments are looking to better understand and gain strategic advantage through access to data and proprietary tools to create tailored market intelligence.

Patrick Gorrell said, "The core principle behind FRST is to drive profit by enabling strategies that are more effective. FRST Quantified Analytics™ provides institutional traders with strategic data advantages to track specified categories, back-test algorithms and actionable intelligence on wallets and market makers worldwide."

Mr. Gorrell added, "FRST provides proprietary quantitative analytics that are enabling people to plan several moves ahead in the trading game. By visualizing and historically pricing digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum and an array of Ethereum-based digital assets, FRST personifies wallet activity and back-tests historical performance. Whether it is Venture Capital, Market Making, Arbitrage, Leverage Trading or Lending, FRST exposes the actions of top performers."

FRST Co-Founder, Jonas Frost said, "Our product architecture is designed to enable new actionable opportunities in traditional markets. FRST is the highly reputed intelligence platform that listens to critical, time sensitive, trading activity on global trading networks in real-time."

Funds & Institutional Investors can gain strategic advantages in understanding where new opportunities are developing and who is participating in them. Data-Brokers now have the ability to offer a class of information that is unprecedented – network graph data combined with market intelligence that creates historical and real-time maps of trading and strategic activity.

Patrick Gorrell said, "I am honored to lead the FRST team which has unmatched talent and passion. Our mission is advancing the Digital-Asset marketplace through superior blockchain intelligence and an uncompromising dedication to client services."

About FRST: FRST is an enterprise-grade blockchain analytics software company that offers an intelligence platform of sophisticated tools designed for data scientists, developers, engineers, investors and traders to continuously test, deploy and enhance strategies. By condensing and annotating raw blockchain data into a queryable, actionable format, FRST is revolutionizing the protocols of trading.

SOURCE FRST