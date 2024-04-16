On-chain identity platform Joba Network secures investment from Japanese Decima Fund

At Joba Network, we are shaping the foundation of the way we work. Post this

Empowering Individuals with Blockchain and AI

Joba Network utilizes AI to connect freelance workers with businesses based on credentials and experience. On-chain verification of their identity allows users to remain anonymous while ensuring secure business interactions. The startup aims to be the bridge working alongside government and financial institutions to utilize on-chain credential technology for verification of global citizens. This development will allow users of the platform to access loans or visas based on their remote work experience.

Marisa McKnight, CEO of Joba Network, commented:

"At Joba Network, we are shaping the foundation of the way we work. After COVID19, people have been working remotely and distributed but often they lose access to the services and benefits that large corporations can offer. At Joba, we address this challenge by empowering individuals and businesses to have a safe and secure way to transact, earn on-chain reputation to experience new opportunities."

Ken Kitahara, General Partner of Decima Fund, commented:

"Marisa has shown an unwavering commitment to resolving challenges since the day I met her in 2018, embodying resilience and fairness in the face of tough situations. We are proud to back Joba in its journey to help talent find the best opportunities to create value, and truly believe Joba will have a substantial impact in advancing on-chain work forward."

Joba Network stands as a comprehensive solution catering to the needs of both businesses and remote workers, seamlessly connecting vital elements such as identity management, credentials, a job marketplace, a reputation system, and payment processing. Think of it as the Web3 version of LinkedIn, providing a seamless platform where professionals and businesses come together for success in the digital age plus more.

About Joba Network

Joba Network was founded in June 2023 by Marisa McKnight. Building on a decentralized ecosystem that revolutionizes remote employment and creates a truly decentralized identity. We have made it possible for everyone to verify experiences and earn an on-chain reputation through a unified gateway and build borderless credit. Our closed beta was launched in July 2023 and instantly received a significant amount of support from the Web3 community, we couldn't be more excited about the future of work.

Website: https://www.joba.network/

X: https://twitter.com/jobanetwork

Telegram: t.me/jobanetwork

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/7F932eRVxg

Media contact: [email protected]

