On Check the Chip Day, the AVMA stresses importance of up-to-date microchip registration

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Statistics show that one in three pets will become lost at some point during their lives, but cats and dogs with registered microchips are much more likely to experience a happy reunion with their loving families.

National Check the Chip Day, observed annually on August 15, reminds pet owners about the importance of microchipping their pets and, just as importantly, ensuring that the microchip is registered with up-to-date information.

Only 6 in 10 microchips in pets are registered, an oversight that could prevent lost pets from returning home.

"Check the Chip Day serves as a timely reminder to pet owners about the critical role that microchips play in ensuring the safety and security of our beloved animals," said Dr. Sandra Faeh, president of the AVMA. "It only takes a few minutes to verify and update your contact information, but it can make all the difference in bringing a lost pet back home."

An estimated 10 million dogs and cats are lost or stolen in the United States every year. In a study published by the Journal of the AVMA, research revealed that only 22 percent of lost dogs entering shelters were returned to their families, but that percentage rose to more than 52 percent when a dog was microchipped.

Even better results were attained in the feline population. One in 50 cats in animal shelters was returned to their owners, but when microchipped, nearly two out of five cats were reunited with their families, the study stated.

Unfortunately, only about six in 10 microchips in pets are registered, an oversight that could prevent lost pets from returning home to their families.

In 2013, the AVMA teamed up with the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) to establish Check the Chip Day and encourage pet owners to update their microchip registration, or to microchip and register their pets if they haven't already done so. The AVMA has also partnered with lost pet recovery service HomeAgain to create resources for pet owners showing the importance of registered microchips through lost pet statistics and reunion stories, and contribute to AVMA's Check the Chip Day Toolkit for veterinarians, with downloadable in-practice resources and creative ideas to help educate clients about the importance of microchips and keeping the associated data up to date.

Owners can contact their veterinarian for registration information or go to PetMicrochipLookup.org and access the Universal Pet Microchip Lookup Tool provided by AAHA. The tool allows users to enter a microchip code and directs them to participating microchip registries associated with that microchip's number and manufacturer. All registries should be updated as needed.

"Any veterinarian can implant a pet microchip for you; the procedure is simple and does not require an anesthetic," Dr. Faeh said. "When the chip is scanned, embedded codes are used to retrieve the contact information of the pet owners. If the pet is lost, a reunion will follow—if the contact information is current."

To learn more about pets and microchips, visit AVMA.org/CheckTheChip.

