On Cusp of Holiday Season, CSF Reports Strong Increase in 529 Gifting Programs

National nonprofit cites double-digit annual gains among member gifting programs to make saving for education easier for family and friends

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, 529 gifting programs are gearing up for one of their peak seasons by streamlining ways for families and friends to give the gift of education. Gifting programs have already seen increased contributions for the year, reports CSF, a national nonprofit that estimates more than $750-million in gifting contributions among its members for the first three quarters of 2025 alone. These programs use customized gifting portals, registries, national and specialized gifting platforms, and e-certificates, among many options.

According to CSF's latest annual survey of high school students, three quarters of high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors would rather receive money for education on special occasions than tangible gifts. Of those, 82% want parents to make it easy for family and friends to contribute directly to their 529 education plan.

To help family and friends "shop" among the many plans available, CSF today launches its 2nd annual 2025-26 interactive U.S. map of member gifting programs at https://collegesavingsfoundation.org/member-gifting-programs/

"529 gifting is a powerful way to engage a broader village of supporters to discuss and fund a child's education. We hear time and again how parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends feel a special connection to a child and sense of pride about their future through gifting to their education," said CSF Chair Chris McGee.

The nonprofit noted numerous members that achieved significant gains in metrics over the last year. For example, GiftofCollege.com, a gift registry for 529 college savings plans to make contributions online or with a Gift of College® Gift Card, has seen a 200% increase in use of its platform. Gift of College gift cards can be used by employers to welcome new additions to employees' families and for rewards and recognition programs and by non-profits for scholarship programs as well.

Examples of double-digit growth in gifting assets for the 12 months ending June 30, 2025 (note increases are rounded up to the percent where applicable):

