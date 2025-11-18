On Cusp of Holiday Season, CSF Reports Strong Increase in 529 Gifting Programs

News provided byCollege Savings Foundation
National nonprofit cites double-digit annual gains among member gifting programs to make saving for education easier for family and friends
WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, 529 gifting programs are gearing up for one of their peak seasons by streamlining ways for families and friends to give the gift of education. Gifting programs have already seen increased contributions for the year, reports CSF, a national nonprofit that estimates more than $750-million in gifting contributions among its members for the first three quarters of 2025 alone. These programs use customized gifting portals, registries, national and specialized gifting platforms, and e-certificates, among many options.
According to CSF's latest annual survey of high school students, three quarters of high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors would rather receive money for education on special occasions than tangible gifts. Of those, 82% want parents to make it easy for family and friends to contribute directly to their 529 education plan.
To help family and friends "shop" among the many plans available, CSF today launches its 2nd annual 2025-26 interactive U.S. map of member gifting programs at https://collegesavingsfoundation.org/member-gifting-programs/
"529 gifting is a powerful way to engage a broader village of supporters to discuss and fund a child's education. We hear time and again how parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends feel a special connection to a child and sense of pride about their future through gifting to their education," said CSF Chair Chris McGee.
The nonprofit noted numerous members that achieved significant gains in metrics over the last year. For example, GiftofCollege.com, a gift registry for 529 college savings plans to make contributions online or with a Gift of College® Gift Card, has seen a 200% increase in use of its platform. Gift of College gift cards can be used by employers to welcome new additions to employees' families and for rewards and recognition programs and by non-profits for scholarship programs as well.
Examples of double-digit growth in gifting assets for the 12 months ending June 30, 2025 (note increases are rounded up to the percent where applicable):
- The Maryland College Investment Plan, managed by T. Rowe Price, saw an 113% increase in gifting contributions year over year. It provides account owners with access to the Ugift®.
- NC 529 Plan, administered by College Foundation, Inc. on the Backer platform and app, achieved a 97% increase in gifting assets YOY for the year ending 6/30/25.
- Alaska 529 , managed by T. Rowe Price, saw a 79% increase in gifting contributions year over year. It provides account owners with access to Ugift® .
- New Mexico's Scholar's Edge gifting contributions increased 58%, The Education Planby 17%. In just one of many success stories, a grandparent contributed enough into a 529 plan for his granddaughter over the course of several years that resulted in her becoming a certified nurse without student debt.
- Tomorrow's Scholar , managed by Voya Investment Management/Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions which had a YOY increase of 57%.
- NJBEST & Franklin Templeton 529 increased by 44% YOY for the year ending June 30, 2025. This includes the easy, free-to-use service Ugift529.com.
- MNSAVES (Minnesota 529 College Savings Plan), managed by TIAA, was up 41% YOY ending June 30, 2025, using Ugift®.
- Embark , Oregon's direct-sold 529 plan managed by Vestwell, was up 37% in gifting assets YOY ending June 30, 2025. It offers a community gifting platform for account holders to receive contributions from family and friends.
- Fidelity-managed gifting programs were up 33% YOY ending June 30. These including UNIQUE College Investing Plan; MEFA U. Fund College Investing Plan; AZ529 Arizona's Education Savings Plan; DE529 Delaware Education Investing Plan, and The Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET) 529 College Savings Program. Family and friends can easily contribute to the 529 college savings account through a secure, personalized gifting page. Contributions can be made online using an electronic check, with no fees.
- The Edvest 529 College Savings Plan in Wisconsin, managed by TIAA-CREF, TFI/Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, saw a 33% increase in gifting assets YOY, using Ugift®. Among the many testimonials Edvest receives is this from a caring aunt: "I've been contributing to my niece's 529 account since she was about 8 years old. She's now 20 years old and attending a local technical college. I'm proud to have helped pay for her education so she can hopefully get a good job and support herself."
- T. Rowe Price College Savings Plan saw a 32% increase YOY.
- Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan , managed by TIAA, using Ugift®, was up 32% YOY.
- Utah'smy529 increased gifting contributions by 31% YOY. Its gifting platform provides a convenient way for family and friends to contribute to a child's my529 plan via debit card, credit card, ACH or check. my529's gifting platform provides account owners added value by offering space for personalized email invitations.
- PA 529 College and Career Savings Program , managed by Pennsylvania Treasury/Ascensus, saw a 27% increase in gifting assets YOY ending June 30, 2025. The program uses Gift of College for gifters to purchase an online PA 529 gift card, and Ugift® which allows account owners to share a gifting code to make an online PA 529 contribution.
- MEFA U. Fund College Investing Plan saw a 25% increase in gifting assets. In addition to the Fidelity gifting page, MEFA also offers Gift of College® Cards for purchase online and at many retail locations across Massachusetts, including CVS, Stop and Shop, and Cumberland Farms. The gift cards may be redeemed at giftofcollege.com/redeem and applied toward a college savings plan.
- Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP) , managed by TIAA, using Ugift®, was up 23% YOY.
- CollegeInvest of Colorado saw a 21% increase in gifting assets for Direct Portfolio College Savings Plan, managed by Ascensus/Vanguard an using Ugift®, and a 13% increase for Scholars Choice Education Savings Plan®, managed by TIAA/Nuveen and using Ugift®. Both figures are YOY for year ending June 30, 2025.
- Commonwealth Savers Plan saw an 18% increase YOY for its Invest529 gifting program currently available through the website, by purchasing a gift card - currently available at CVS and Walmart.com, by check or pre-printed gift certificates. This month Invest529 launches a new gift portal in partnership with financial infrastructure platform Stripe to allow seamless gift card purchases using debit and credit cards, making it easier and faster for families, friends and supporters to contribute directly to Invest529 accounts.
- IDeal - Idaho College Savings Program , managed by Ascensus, was up 15% YOY in gifting assets. Gift contributions can be made online or by check. Gifts can also be made with a QR code or through the ReadySave529 App.
- ScholarShare 529, managed by TIAA for California, using Ugift®, was up 13% in gifting assets YOY.
- Oklahoma 529, managed by TIAA, using Ugift®, was up 13% YOY.
- Ohio 529 CollegeAdvantage , by the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority, saw a 12% increase YOY. The 529 Gift Central provides an overview of Ugift and other contribution options. In addition, CollegeAdvantage.com/Manage, allows account owners to schedule reminder emails for birthdays, graduations and other life events.
