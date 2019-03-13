On Cusp of Spring Real Estate Market, Author Caroline Carter Releases Book, SMART MOVES: How to Save Time and Money While Transitioning Your Home and Life, to Unlock Door to Successful Home Staging, Selling and Moving

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving homes ranks among life's most stressful events, along with divorce, death, illness and job loss. While Americans move an average of 11 times, the process can be paralyzing considering the average house is cluttered with 300,000+ items.

(PRNewsfoto/Done In a Day)

Perfectly timed for the dynamic spring market, Total Home Transition℠ expert and author Caroline Carter's book, SMART MOVES, gives readers a step-by-step guide to take control of the emotional, financial and physical demands they will encounter from the moment they decide to put their house on the market until they unpack the last box in their new home.

According to former client and podcast host, Laura Cox Kaplan, "SMART MOVES takes the guesswork out of home transition and provides homeowners with a practical, no-nonsense, 'how-to' plan. Caroline's advice will not only save home-sellers countless headaches, but also, more importantly, money and time."

Caroline explains, "Moving is a marathon. I want to empower people with a plan to ensure their home transition is successful and share exactly what it takes to earn top dollar for their house while avoiding common pitfalls and costly mistakes. Why leave money on the table?"

After facing a divorce that upended her life and family home, Caroline – a newly single mother of three children – needed to downsize and find a job. Combining her ability to create order out of chaos with her success at decluttering and creating a high-end look for less, Caroline launched Done In a Day, Washington, DC's premier home staging and move-management company that has helped thousands of families successfully transition homes. Her 14+ years of working with homeowners led Caroline to develop the Total Home Transition℠ process, which she now shares for the first time in SMART MOVES.

Serving as the definitive guidebook for anyone selling, downsizing, right-sizing or relocating while renovating, SMART MOVES informs readers how to:

Bridge the gap between what homeowners have to offer and prospective buyers demand to ensure quicker sale.

Empty. Evaluate. Execute. Clutter costs homeowners time and money.

Execute money-saving #hacks for maximum impact and return.

Find hope, humor and humility throughout the transition process.

SMART MOVES is available on Amazon for $16.99. Learn more at www.CarolineCarter.com Follow Caroline on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Sherri Cunningham

202-302-0280

scunningham@starpower.net

SOURCE Done In a Day

Related Links

http://www.doneinaday.com

