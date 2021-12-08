On December 10, 2021, Art X Moda Fashion and Art Weekend (Art X Moda) will kick off their inaugural event at the Miramar City Hall

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Art X Moda teams up with the Commissioner of Miramar, FL, Maxwell B. Chambers to produce an event geared to promote and celebrate diversity in Fashion, Beauty & Art. The event showcases a 3-day art exhibit, fashion shows and pop-up shops in the Miramar City Hall, featuring, Visual Artists: Sophia Angelica Caballero, Daryl Blake, Mary Stone, Alien Hidden, Jimmy Camille, Meliza Ruby, Ziika and Kin, Mesean Anderson, Sebastian Calibar and Charise Kelley. Fashion Designers: G. Destin, Ruth Louissant, Maly Swimwear, Greatist Luv, Tony Brown Collection, Special Presentation by Alessandra Gold & Friends, and more. Recently crowned Miss Broward County, Cairo Eubanks and Vlogger, Juli-Anne Lee of The Truly Juli Experience will host the event. Art X Moda's Executive Production Team include Jeffrey Lubin Group, Carol Moda Creative, Fashion Show Innovations and The Mr. Coleman.

In an effort to promote the advancement of small businesses in the local community, the event will also feature a free business workshop featuring accredited panelists and speakers on topics such as: Breaking Barriers, How to Fund your Dream, Mind over Money and Increase your Influence on Social Media.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to two 501(c)3 not-for-profit organizations, Moda in Colour, Inc. and The Mr. Coleman Foundation.

Tickets are currently on sale at: https://ArtXModa.Eventbrite.com starting at $35.

Schedule:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2021

Vip Kick-Off Party (Invite Only)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2021

10AM - 3PM - Free Business Workshop

5PM - 11PM - Art Exhibit & Fashion Shows

SUNDAY DECEMBER 12, 2021

5PM - 11PM. - Art Exhibit & Fashion Shows

For general or media inquiries, please contact: Carol Moda at (954) 295-9937 or [email protected] .

SOURCE Art X Moda