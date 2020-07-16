On-Demand Cannabis Delivery Service Lantern Expands To Michigan With Online Ordering And On-Demand Delivery Of Recreational And Medical Cannabis

DETROIT, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On-demand and scheduled cannabis delivery has come to Michigan through cannabis marketplace and on-demand delivery service Lantern . The service, now available in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Battle Creek, brings online ordering and on-demand delivery of recreational and medical cannabis to consumers 21 and older and certified medical cannabis patients. Orders placed on Lantern will initially be transacted and delivered by 3Fifteen, Michigan's largest in-state owned and operated cannabis group. Lantern's expansion to Michigan follows its successful medical launch in Massachusetts earlier this year. The company's intuitive platform helps consumers and patients discover product options that may be best suited to them through simple navigation and step-by-step questionnaires, as well as helps dispensaries deliver product to consumers' homes efficiently, discreetly, and profitably.

A Lantern account can be created by visiting lanternnow.com and following instructions for recreational or medical ordering. All deliveries are handled by trained dispensary personnel from 3Fifteen who accept debit cards and cash and require photo ID at the point of delivery. In addition, medical patients will be prompted to enter their state-issued medical cannabis identification number when creating an account and will be required to show their state-issued medical marijuana card.

"We're proud to launch on-demand cannabis delivery here in Michigan with Lantern, bringing our current delivery customers a more seamless, convenient shopping and delivery experience, along with fresh opportunities for new customers to discover us," said Tommy Nafso, General Counsel of 3Fifteen. "Lantern's intuitive digital experience and advanced technology enables us to clearly display our entire high-quality inventory, and to showcase products based on our customers' self-identified preferences and needs."

Together with 3Fifteen, Lantern will be the first to offer scheduled and on-demand recreational delivery to Detroit through its Ann Arbor operations. Powered by proprietary logistics technology, exceptional customer service and the strictest regulatory compliance, Lantern is the leading technology partner for dispensaries to complement existing delivery options or establish an online presence.

"Bringing Lantern to Michigan is a major step in our platform's and industry's growth and evolution. It marks an important milestone in adding recreational cannabis e-commerce and on-demand delivery, working within state regulations to the letter," said Meredith Mahoney, President of Lantern. "We are fortunate to launch here with 3Fifteen, a dispensary with a stellar reputation, and look forward to growing our geographic footprint throughout Michigan by working with additional premier dispensaries."

Lantern was developed by the team behind Drizly, the nation's leading alcohol e-commerce marketplace and experts in bringing highly regulated consumer products online. Lantern is its own separate entity and operates independently but applies the same rigor and strict compliance to cannabis regulations that Drizly is known for in alcohol commerce.

About Lantern

Lantern is the leading cannabis e-commerce marketplace and on-demand delivery service, guiding customers' discovery process to help them find what may be right for them, and delivering products right to their door. Lantern brings transparency, safety, and convenient access to cannabis for both new and experienced consumers, by partnering with the best dispensaries and cannabis brands across the U.S., and by creating a personalized shopping and delivery experience.

SOURCE Lantern