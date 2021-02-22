On-Demand Data With 'BI' Driven Analytics Available for Commercial Truck and Van Dealers

CHICO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report suite created by Work Truck Solutions helps dealers gain actionable insights and improve decision-making for their commercial business. Commercial Business Intelligence (CBI) is an on-demand suite that combines business analytics, data mining, data visualization, and data tools coupled with best practices to help the dealer make more and better data-driven decisions.

CBI focuses on inventory (status, health, pricing, market trends, and stocking), buyers (traffic, leads, sources and engagement), and baselines (dealer scorecards and market data).

Dealers have been looking for the best way to respond to the newly disruptive world. Access to data will help them drive change, eliminate inefficiencies, and quickly adapt to market or supply fluctuations. By gaining flexibility, agility, and awareness they can act early enough to make an impact.

"Now more than ever, dealers need fast access to actionable data to stay informed and to have the confidence to make daily business decisions in this rapidly changing environment. Through our new data suite, 'CBI', we're able to help dealers of all sizes gain visibility into their commercial business data as well as industry benchmarks so they can better manage the opportunities and challenges in front of them," said Kathryn Schifferle, founder and CEO of Work Truck Solutions.

Dan Bryan, General Manager of Ricart To Business, Ricart Ford's Fleet & Commercial Business division, explained, "Currently it's tough to analyze our commercial business separate from retail. So over the past year, our team, with a number of other dealerships, have been working with Work Truck Solutions to develop this new set of on-demand reports specifically designed to help us run our commercial business."

Dealers already doing commercial business, or those who want to learn more about the high margins available doing commercial should contact Keith Nordin, SVP Sales, at Work Truck Solutions ([email protected]).

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the commercial truck industry; an efficient customer-focused, end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers, and body upfitters. Our innovative technology enables one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solutions that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Our national marketplace, Comvoy.com seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to the vehicles and services needed to run their business. For more information, visit worktrucksolutions.com .

