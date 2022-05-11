On-Demand Home Services Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~9.7% in between 2022-2026: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital is the Future

Companies will continue to invest in digital marketing strategies to improve their service visibility and promoting sales. Advertisements on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Facebook will enable companies to enhance brand awareness and attract potential customers. Internet penetration is high in UAE, almost 99% of the population use internet. Around 51% individuals purchased a product or service online via a smartphone which indicates the customers' continued reliance to procure products or services online due to increasing convenience and accessibility.

Ease of Market Entry

In 2021, the regulations of provision for establishing a new company allows any individual of any origin to hold 100% ownership of the business. It does not require to partner with an Emirati to register the company. Companies now have reduced entry barrier to enter the industry, which is still at a nascent stage and is expected to grow.

UAE Home Cleaning Services Market Offer

Increase in vertical expansion of service offerings such as introducing cooks and chefs who specialize in particular cuisine; baking at home services, providing tuitions, etc. could be booked online on-demand. Merging with food delivery and grocery marketplaces to expand its services offerings will give a new meaning to on-demand home services. Marketplaces will aim to increase the number of bookings of beauty services, as the average ticket size for these services is higher than cleaning services. Promotional offers and discounts would be offered to attract new customers.

Increase in development of residential real estate market

It is forecasted that the residential real estate market in UAE would increase ~10% in the next 5 years. Also, it is predicted that the real estate prices will reduce in the region. This will led to shift to households from 1bhk to 2 bhk apartments, leading to an increase in the demand for on-demand home services. Government incentives such as special investor and retirement visas, golden long-term visas, as well as the reduction of the loan-to-value (LTV) for first time homebuyers to 20% by the UAE Central Bank, low interest rates and competitive mortgage products will give a boost to the industry.

The publication titled "UAE On-Demand Home Services Industry: Driven by changing consumer lifestyle and increasing adoption of digitally enabled services" provides a comprehensive analysis of the on-demand home services industry by analyzing historical statistics and corresponding developments in the on-demand home services market. The market growth spiked during COVID as people were reluctant to step out of their houses. People preferred booking home services online directly from these marketplaces or service providers. Given the fragmented completion structure in the on-demand home services industry, analysts have elaborated on competitive landscape of major marketplaces and service providers on the basis of services offered and operational parameters. The report also covers a snapshot on marketplace and service providers business model, value chain analysis, growth drivers, Porters 5 forces analysis, impact of COVID-19 and factors governing the future outlook of industry. The report also provides comprehensive insight on the market size and segmentation of the industry. The report highlights the pain points of the on-demand home services industry along with detailed company profiles of major service providers and marketplaces. The report concludes with projections for future industry market size, market segmentations and analyst take on future market scenario.

UAE On-Demand Home Services Industry

