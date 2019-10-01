On-Demand "VIA Link" Service Revitalizes Transit in Northeast San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Metropolitan Transit is reimagining mobility for the Greater San Antonio Region with "smart transit" solutions that use innovation to improve service delivery.

In 2019, VIA successfully transformed transit service to suburban areas in the nation's seventh-largest city with an on-demand pilot launched in May. "VIA Link" replaced fixed-route bus service in a section of Northeast San Antonio, where suburban-area street configurations made it difficult to deliver efficient service.

VIA Link reached a major milestone in September with over 50,000 passengers on the shared-ride service that is similar to Uber and Lyft. Its success prompted VIA to announce plans for a second VIA Link zone in 2020.

"VIA Link has proven to be a true game-changer," VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. "The service has been tremendously successful as a flexible travel option that helps VIA become more efficient and provides connections to the places our customers go."

VIA Link service provides over 700 trips daily in the Northeast Zone. Customers book trips using a free app, online portal, or by phone. They're usually picked up within 5 to 7 minutes of booking—an improvement from 30- to 60-minute bus frequency previously available in the area—and can track and rate their rides. The service is offered for the same fares and discounts as VIA bus service.

VIA Link passengers can travel anywhere in the zone, or can connect to a regular route to travel throughout the service area. The flexibility provides better frequency, decreases travel times, minimizes walking distances, and offers more pick-up and drop-off locations.

About VIA Metropolitan Transit

VIA provides regional multimodal transportation options that connect our community to opportunity, support economic vitality, and enhance quality of life throughout our region. VIA, recognized by the Texas Transit Association in 2018 as the outstanding Metro Transit Authority of the year, serves 14 member cities and the unincorporated areas of Bexar County, operating seven days a week on 96 routes. Last year, VIA provided nearly 37 million rides across the region. Visit VIAinfo.net for more information.

SOURCE VIA Metropolitan Transit

Related Links

http://www.viainfo.net

