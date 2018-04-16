On-Demand Webinars Now Available

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/82147242-infusion-nurses-society-learning-center-webinars-on-demand/

Participants can log on at their convenience 24/7 and view as many sessions as they like. Contact hours and/or CRNI® recertification units are available for each session, depending upon the session length and topic.

A new webinar is posted every month. Check out the latest additions:

Infusion Nurses' Role During Disasters

Natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods, man-made disasters such as mass shootings and workplace violence, and emerging pathogens like Ebola and SARS all touch the profession of nursing. This presentation explores nurses' moral obligations during disasters from professional and individual perspectives.

The 5 Why's of Injectable Medication Shortages

Clinicians are faced with daily drug shortages in practice settings that necessitate restrictions, rationing, and sometimes rapid changes in therapies. This webinar will explain why drug shortages occur, identify the key stakeholders in drug shortage management, describe current drug shortages, and offer predictions on how long current injectable medication shortages may last.

Frequency of Assessment of the Short Peripheral Catheter

Short peripheral catheters (SPCs) are the most commonly used invasive device among hospitalized patients, yet nurses often underestimate the risk and the potential for serious consequences associated with peripheral access. INS established recommendations for the frequency of SPC assessment in the 2016 Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice. This presentation will explore and describe assessment recommendations in relation to current evidence.

