On-Device AI Healthcare Company Noul Announces 2 Clinical Performance Studies at Pan-African Malaria Conference

miLab showed almost equivalent to WHO-certified first-degree microscopy experts: Sensitivity of 94.4%, Specificity of 98.1%

African authority on malaria diagnosis said "miLab is a potential game changer in accelerating access to parasitological confirmation"

YONGIN, South Korea, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noul Co., Ltd., (376930.KR), an On-Device AI healthcare company, announced that the results of a clinical performance study of its malaria diagnostic solution showed a sensitivity of 94.4%, and a specificity of 98.1%, which is almost equivalent to WHO-certified first-degree microscopy experts.

[Poster] Analytical Performance Experimentation assessment of the miLab™ MAL Malaria system for the detection of Plasmodium falciparum in clinical samples in Lagos, Nigeria

Noul participated in the Multilateral Initiative on Malaria Pan-African Malaria Conference (MIM PAMC) held in Kigali, Rwanda from April 21 to 27, and reveals two of the latest clinical performance studies conducted with its malaria diagnostic solution 'miLab™ MAL', in three major African countries, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana, through a poster presentation.

The study was conducted to verify the effectiveness of miLab™ MAL's each use-case. And as a result, miLab™ MAL reached a sensitivity of 94.4% and a specificity of 98.1% for P. falciparum diagnosis, and a sensitivity of 97% and a specificity of 97.6% for P. vivax diagnosis. Based on these clinical achievements, Noul plans to actively promote cooperation with global research institutes and the health departments of each country. The achievements through collaborative research are expected to be published as papers within the year.

Dr. Wellington A.Oyibo, a Chair of the Malaria Operational Research Expert Group of the National Malaria Program (MOREG) and a Professor of Lagos University who directed the research in Nigeria, said "miLab™ MAL is a potential game changer in accelerating access to parasitological confirmation and an asset to malaria control programs. Effective deployment of miLab™ MAL could provide critical data for accurately assessing malaria infection rates and severity, optimizing resource allocation and response strategies. This information is vital for health policymakers to design more effective prevention and case management programs."

Dr. Taehwan Kim, Managing Director of noul GmbH said, "Africa is a huge single market, accounting for about 20% of the world's population, and a place with 95.4% of the malaria burden occurring worldwide. By disclosing the excellent clinical performance of our malaria product at the conference involving the entire continent of Africa, we intend to establish specific cooperation relationships with key stakeholders in key markets such as global pharmaceutical companies and international organizations and actively seek new business opportunities."

Meanwhile, the Multilateral Initiative on Malaria (MIM), established in 1997, is a global alliance of citizens, institutions, funding partners, and members united by the goal of enhancing scientific research capabilities in Africa and controlling and eradicating malaria. The Pan-African Malaria Conference (PAMC) is held every four years, marking its eighth anniversary this year. Major sponsors include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Medicine for Malaria Venture (MMV).

About Noul

On-Device Healthcare Company, Noul is recognized for its innovative technology as the first AI-based diagnostic platform company in the blood and cancer sector, with miLab™ platform introduced as "the most advanced digital microscope and fully integrated bench-top platform" in UNITAID's report in 2022.

Website https://noul.kr/en/

SOURCE Noul