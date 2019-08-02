On display at AACC 2019: How Advanced Instruments Gets - and Keeps - Your Lab Up and Running

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Instruments—a market leading provider of osmometers, anerobic jar systems and CSF cell counters for clinical laboratories—returns to the 71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA, August 4-8, 2019, at booth #1361.

Visitors to the Advanced Instruments booth will be eligible to enter a Grand Prize drawing for a chance to win $2000 credit towards an Advanced Instrument product order, which can be applied towards osmometers, consumables, controls, jar systems and related accessories. During the show, live product demonstrations will showcase the instruments' ease of use, innovative features, and demonstrated ROI to a lab.

Live Demonstration sessions will take place as follows:

Osmometers Innovations demo: 10:00 am on Tuesday , August 6 and Wednesday, August 7

, August 6 and Anoxomat Jar System Demo: 3:00 pm on Tuesday , August 6 and Wednesday, August 7

At each of these demo sessions, Advanced Instruments will hold a random drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card.

Products highlighted at the AACC Show:

The Advanced Instruments clinical osmometer portfolio includes several options for low to high throughput labs to choose from; all osmometers are built with freezing-point depression technology, the gold standard in osmolality testing. Data-rich features are also built into models, such as the Osmo1® Single-Sample Micro-Osmometer and OsmoPRO® Multi-Sample Micro-Osmometer, providing user-friendly options that drive workplace efficiency, and security where needed.

The manufacturer recommended osmometer controls—Protinol™ Protein-Based Controls and Renol™ Urine Osmolality Controls—are designed specifically for Advanced Instruments osmometers and help labs meet CAP and CLIA guidelines. To further enable lab QC, Advanced Instruments recently launched its new Advanced QC™ peer group program that allows users to compare their QC data to their peers' data on a real-time and a monthly basis. "The Advanced QC program has quickly become a valuable tool for so many clinical laboratories," states Julie MacKenzie , Clinical Portfolio Product Manager. "The rate of adoption has been rapid, and labs appreciate how the program is easy to use and how it gives them real-time access to their peers' data."

The Anoxomat® III is an easy-to-use jar system for microbiology laboratories, designed to provide a consistent, reliable environment every time, within a small footprint. The Anoxomat system differentiates itself from other methods through its ability to create anaerobic, microaerophilic, and custom environments—such as capnophilic—within a few minutes. Its small footprint allows labs to fit the system easily on benches, thus eliminating the need for large anaerobic chamber cabinets. Coupled with Palladox®, disposable catalyst sachets, the Anoxomat system promises lab techs even more time savings, thanks to not having to re-heat the catalyst.

The GloCyte® Automated Cell Counter System uses combination of fluorescence and imaging technology to deliver highly accurate and precise counts of the total nucleated cells (TNCs) and red blood cells (RBCs) in cerebrospinal fluid samples. It is the only system that is linear down to 0 cells/μL and has a limit of detection of just 1 cell/μL for both RBC and TNC—an unprecedented detection level for an automated cell counter. The GloCyte System requires a small sample volume of only 30 microliters per test, minimizes manual errors with LIS connectivity, and features a built in quality control system that ensures accurate and precise results.

About Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments is a global provider of scientific and analytical instruments for the clinical, biopharmaceutical, and food-and-beverage industries. Since 1955, the company's innovations have helped organizations improve quality of results, achieve reliable outcomes, and increase workplace productivity. Advanced Instruments has a diverse portfolio of products, including: freezing-point osmometers, cerebrospinal fluid cell counters, anaerobic jar systems, cryoscopes, pasteurization test systems, and testing standards and controls. For more information, visit aicompanies.com.

