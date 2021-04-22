On Earth Day, Carnival Cruise Line Releases Video Showcasing Eco-Friendly LNG Fuel Technology Utilized On Two Ships

MIAMI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Earth Day, Carnival Cruise Line today released a new video, "LNG Powers the Fun," highlighting the many environmental benefits of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), a groundbreaking fuel technology that will be utilized on two new ships, Mardi Gras, set to debut later this year from Port Canaveral, Fla., and Carnival Celebration, scheduled to enter service from PortMiami in 2022.

Working closely with the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, its energy and technology partner, Shell, the teams at Port Canaveral and PortMiami, and a host of other parties, Carnival is the first cruise line to bring LNG to North America on these two 180,000-ton Excel-class ships, its newest and most innovative vessels.

Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration are among nine Excel-class ships from Carnival Corporation to employ this eco-friendly fuel, one of the cleanest in the world, significantly reducing emissions with cleaner exhaust.

The video explains how LNG works and why it's a game changer, while detailing the various new technologies and processes, both on board and on shore, necessary for LNG propulsion, everything from engine designs, fuel containment systems, and the accompanying new engine parts to comprehensive training for shipboard officers and engineers.

New terminal facilities were built at Port Canaveral and are under construction at PortMiami. Shell has chartered the state-of-the-art QLNG 4000 fuel barge to facilitate bunkering Mardi Gras while Port Canaveral has also acquired a purpose-built fire boat to support the LNG provider's tug.

LNG is part of Carnival's comprehensive sustainability and environmental efforts to reduce energy consumption and its environmental footprint, underscoring its commitment to preserving and protecting water, air and land resources. These efforts also include advanced waste water treatment systems, advanced air quality systems, shore power connection capabilities, and comprehensive waste management, recycling and energy conservation programs, complementing many initiatives to reduce single-use plastics on board.

