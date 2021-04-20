On Earth Day, Protecting the Environment With UV Technology

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing Earth Day 2021's theme of "Restore Our Earth," disinfection technology firm Violet Defense has reissued a white paper defining the challenges that excessive use of chemical disinfectants can pose to the planet and outlining how UV disinfection technology can be used as a viable alternative to protect the environment.

Violet Defense

Violet Defense, an Orlando firm whose UV technology is in use at schools, museums, offices and convention centers, has made the whitepaper "Smart, Healthy Buildings - A New Approach to Sustainability & Green Cleaning," available on its website.

"Multiple studies, cited in the paper, document the hazards to human health and to the environment from long-term use of common cleaning products," said Terrance Berland, chairman and chief executive officer of Violet Defense. "Incorporating ultraviolet light technology into your disinfection protocols can reduce the frequency of use of chemical cleaners and provides a sustainable alternative for keeping public spaces disinfected."

One example cited in the paper is a 2016 ruling by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) banning cleaning products with one or more of 19 specific active ingredients, as studies and data reviews have shown that long-term exposure to those ingredients could pose health risks, such as bacterial resistance or hormonal effects.

The paper also notes that chemicals in cleaning products are released into the environment via evaporation of the cleaning compounds or by the products being poured down household or commercial drains. These chemicals can end up in wastewater, which may not be treated sufficiently to avoid harming aquatic species or maintaining water quality.

Violet Defense's technology avoids these detrimental effects on health and the environment by using ultraviolet light, which has been shown in multiple studies to be effective against numerous pathogens, such as C. diff, MRSA, E. coli, Salmonella, and Norovirus. Its proprietary design, utilizing pulsed xenon technology, is also environmentally friendly for its low power demands, as Violet Defense systems operate via a standard 110-volt outlet and utilize the same energy as a 120 watt light bulb.

"Violet Defense uses UV light, which has a comprehensive history of efficiently destroying microbes on surfaces and in the air," Berland said. "It presents a sustainable, practical, alternative approach to chemicals to produce clean spaces in smart, healthy buildings while also protecting our environment."

