On Earth Day, Z Sphere Development LLC and WeSolar CSP Inc. Announce MOU Collaboration to Safeguard Island Communities From Natural Disasters

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Sphere Development LLC (www.myzsphere.com) and WeSolar CSP (www.wesolarcsp.com) are collaborating to bring the world's first cutting-edge resilient solar technology and building architecture to reality.

Natural disasters are becoming more frequent and more severe. A Z Sphere is a geodesic structure that can be used as a municipal, commercial or residential building, offering fresh water supply, food production capabilities, and solar power generation. It provides shelter and sustainable living before, during, and after a disaster strikes. WeSolar CSP, in conjunction with Z Sphere, will build resilient microgrids to bring clean energy to disaster-prone areas around the globe, beginning in Puerto Rico and The Caribbean. WeSolar CSP's disruptive ASC technology will provide clean, dispatchable, and scalable solar energy and potable water through desalination. WeSolar CSP will bring together solar power generation with resilient long-duration energy storage

required in a Z Sphere.

"We are very excited about working with WeSolar CSP in delivering a first-of-its kind solution to those living in dangerous areas, prone to natural disasters," the CEO of Z Sphere, David Atkinson, declared.

"Together, we can impact millions of people devastated by climate change, seen in worsening hurricane and earthquake activity, providing them with safe structures equipped with clean sustainable energy powered by a resilient microgrid infrastructure" announced the CEO of WeSolar CSP, Steve Anglin.

This collaboration is ideal because it brings together two complementary technologies - solar power generation and storage with hurricane/earthquake-resistant architecture - to provide basic necessities and safeguard life and property during natural disasters.

Summary: Z Sphere Development LLC and We Solar CSP have agreed on a revolutionary collaboration that will deliver a simple, durable, cost-effective, yet highly efficient new building solution and power generation, providing natural disaster resilience and continuous availability of essential utilities.

About Z Sphere: Z Sphere Development LLC ("Z Sphere") is a U.S. Delaware corporation engaged in Smart, Sustainable, Living with the design, manufacturing, and installation of disaster-resilient and sustainable structures. Z Sphere is bringing to market the world's first and only municipal, commercial, and residential building architecture system made of modular structural panels designed to withstand natural disasters, including hurricanes, floods, storm surge, earthquakes, wildfires, and more. Founded in 2019, Z Sphere Development is headquartered in Kingsland, Georgia.

About WeSolar CSP: A minority-owned American renewable energy technology and design company, WeSolar CSP powered by ASC creates thermal heat and long-duration energy storage, using high temperatures from the sun, ensuring consistent electricity supply from a clean source. In addition to a zero-carbon footprint power generation, the technology can be used to yield industrial process heat, create green hydrogen, and desalinate water, among other uses. Founded in 2017, WeSolar CSP is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, and has offices in New York, Georgia, and Arizona.

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact:

David Atkinson

Z Sphere Development LLC

1601 GA Hwy 40 E Unit M-329 Kingsland, GA. 31548

1-844-977-4373

[email protected]

Inquiries: [email protected]

www.myzsphere.com

www.linkedin.com/in/david-atkinson-4194313

Steve Anglin

WeSolar CSP Inc.

252 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ, 08542

1-732-579-7014

1-856-494-6572

[email protected]

Inquiries: [email protected]

www.wesolarcsp.com

LinkedIn/in/stevewesolarcsp

www.LinkedIn.com/company/wesolarcsp

Related Images

zsphere-wesolarcsp-featureimage.png

zsphere_wesolarcsp_featureimage

zsphere_wesolarcsp_featureimage

SOURCE Z Sphere Development LLC; WeSolar CSP