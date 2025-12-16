On Fifth Anniversary of Jan. 6th Insurrection, Acclaimed Graphic Novel Series Releases Final Issue

1/6: The Graphic Novel launches finale to coincide with anniversary of January 6 insurrection

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fifth anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol approaches, the creators of 1/6: The Graphic Novel will release the fourth and final issue of their acclaimed series — a resistance-driven conclusion to a story that has eerily anticipated authoritarian moves under a second Trump term.

The digital edition of Issue #4, subtitled "And Still We Rise," launches January 5th on Amazon Kindle, Global Comix, and other platforms.

Main Cover of Issue #4

Issue #4 shifts the narrative action from the consolidation of authoritarian power to the everyday people who band together to defend democracy, the rule of law, and basic human dignity in the wake of a successful coup.

"1/6 has always been about more than a single day," said co-author Alan Jenkins, Professor of Practice at Harvard Law School. "It's about the values we choose as a country — and what happens when people decide they won't surrender democracy without a struggle."

"Comics have always been a people's tool for change," added co-author Gan Golan, an activist and New York Times bestselling graphic novelist. "This final issue is about ordinary folks stepping into their power. The question we're asking readers is simple: What part will you play?"

A Chilling "What If" That Keeps Colliding with Reality

Across its first three issues, 1/6: The Graphic Novel has portrayed a fictional authoritarian Regime whose tactics were written years before a second Trump administration, but now feel stunningly familiar, including:

Unaccountable federal troops deployed to U.S. cities;

People snatched off the streets based on how they look and what they believe;

Intimidation and prosecution of journalists, judges, universities, and political rivals;

Extrajudicial executions by drone without trial or public evidence; and

Rebuilding of the White House to resemble a tacky, downscale casino .

Issue #4 asks: If these are the tactics, what does real resistance look like? With fast-paced plotting, vivid art, and complex characters, 1/6 uses popular culture to make urgent questions about democracy and authoritarianism accessible to readers inside and outside traditional comic book audiences.

To deepen that impact, the creators have partnered with Western States Center and San Diego State University to develop free Action Guides and Teaching Lesson Plans, respectively, that accompany the series and support real-world dialogue and civic engagement.

As with past issues, an active Kickstarter Campaign will help send free and low-cost distribution of the comic book to schools, libraries, and civic groups around the country. The engagement campaign for Issue #4 will also include, for the first time, special outreach to veterans and military families.

About the Creators:

Alan Jenkins is a Professor of Practice at Harvard Law School and co-founder and former president of The Opportunity Agenda, a social justice communications lab. He has previously served at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the ACLU, the Ford Foundation, and in the U.S. Department of Justice, focusing on democracy, civil rights, and narrative change.

Gan Golan is an activist and New York Times bestselling graphic novelist whose books include The Adventures of Unemployed Man and Goodnight Bush. For more than two decades he has worked at the intersection of art and organizing, helping design large-scale social justice mobilizations and using storytelling, satire, and visual culture to support people-powered movements.

About 1/6: The Graphic Novel:

1/6: The Graphic Novel imagines an America in which the January 6, 2021 insurrection succeeded and follows the consequences as an authoritarian Regime tightens its grip and communities decide how to respond. Created by Alan Jenkins and Gan Golan with a team of comics artists, the series blends political thriller, speculative fiction, and civic storytelling to explore how democracies fail — and how they can be defended. Since its debut in 2023, the series has reached a large readership, garnered national coverage, and been adopted by educators and organizers to spark conversations about democracy and the Constitution. Past issues are available on Amazon and at www.onesixcomicsstore.com.

For review copies, interviews, or additional media materials, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE OneSixComics