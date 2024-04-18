On First Anniversary of Care Executive Order, AARP Celebrates Progress Made to Support Nation's Family Caregivers, Calls for Additional Action

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the White House Care Executive Order recognizing family caregivers as a national priority, AARP is releasing a fact sheet outlining federal progress made in the last year to support caregivers' rapidly growing needs. In addition, AARP is releasing resources outlining the organization's advocacy at the state level, as well as resources for family caregivers.

The fact sheet on federal progress can be found here. The caregiving resources are as follows:

To celebrate this milestone, Nancy A. LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer released the following statement: "For decades, family caregivers have struggled to help loved ones in need, lacking financial and educational support. The Care Executive Order, issued by the White House one year ago today, marked an opportunity to start turning the tides. AARP has long fought for greater financial relief for family caregivers and commends the federal government for taking action to start prioritizing this critical need, too. As our nation ages, providing greater support for family caregivers – who often spend more than $7,200 out of pocket, annually – must be an even greater priority. We look forward to continuing working with the Administration, Congress, and state legislatures across the country to further deliver relief to family caregivers."

More than 48 million Americans – 1 in 5 voters – are family caregivers — doing everything from helping prepare meals and paying bills to assisting with medication, medical/nursing tasks, and general activities of daily living — so that their loved ones can choose to live independently in their homes.

To learn more about AARP's resources for family caregivers, visit: aarp.org/caregiving.

