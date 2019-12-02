On Giving Tuesday, Americans Called to Give their Time and Treasure

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday, a global movement to unleash the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. It was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.

"We are a nation of generous people," said Barbara Stewart, CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency for volunteering and service. "Giving to organizations you care about is an important part of our role as citizens. During this season of thanks and giving, we encourage our fellow citizens to make a commitment to volunteer this holiday season and all year long."

Many have answered the call to service. According to the latest "Volunteering in America" report, produced by CNCS, the spirit of generosity is on the rise.

More Americans than ever are volunteering – the nation's volunteer rate reached a record high at 30.3%.

77 million Americans volunteered nearly 6.9 billion hours, worth an estimated $167 billion in economic value.

in economic value. Volunteers donate to charity (nearly 80%) at twice the rate of Americans who don't participate in community service.

Half of all Americans (52.2%) donated at least $25 to charity.

to charity. Volunteers more frequently participate in civic organizations, fix things in the community, attend public meetings, do favors for neighbors, and vote in local elections.

Charities and nonprofit programs count on the generosity of strangers. The best way to get involved is to act locally.

Contact a local school, nonprofit or charitable organization you believe in and ask if they need volunteers.

Make volunteer service a part of your New Year's resolution.

Plan to volunteer on the MLK Day of Service. (Jan. 20, 2020!)

Visit Serve.gov to find opportunities near you.

The "Volunteering in America" report, produced for the past 15 years, is the most comprehensive data on American volunteering assembled and includes volunteer data for state and major metropolitan areas. The complete report, along with media assets, can be accessed at VolunteeringInAmerica.gov.

The Corporation for National and Community Service is a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and leads the nation's volunteering and service efforts. For more information, visit www.NationalService.gov.

