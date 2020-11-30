On #GivingTuesday ComeTogetherAmerica.net
Bridge-Building Organizations Bring Americans Together and Need Your Support
Nov 30, 2020, 08:12 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On #GivingTuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, ComeTogetherAmerica.net makes it easy to find and support leading organizations that bring Americans together across our post-election divides. Newly launched for #GivingTuesday 2020, ComeTogetherAmerica.net showcases the growing movement of bridge-building organizations at the local, state and national level dedicated to overcoming the chasms that threaten Americans' ability to live side-by-side and solve our crisis-level challenges.
Bringing people together across deep divides is difficult -- but not impossible. Every day, in communities across the country, bridge-building organizations deploy proven methodologies, best practices and experience to inspire and equip individuals and communities to listen and understand those with whom they disagree.
ComeTogetherAmerica.net invites Americans to support the bridge-building field in three ways:
- Donate. Your contribution can help the critical work of bridge-building organizations at the local, state and national level.
- Participate. Find an organization or two to join and engage in the inspiring work of bridging differences.
- Break out of your "bubble." Almost every one of us has difficulty understanding those on "the other side." Why not sign up to get to know someone you disagree with?
Participating Organizations
- Bridge Alliance
- BridgeUSA
- Common Ground Committee
- Common Ground Solutions
- Consensus Building Institute
- Convergence
- FixUs
- Listen First Project
- Living Room Conversations
- National Institute for Civil Discourse
- One America Movement
- Weave
To learn about and connect with these organizations visit ComeTogetherAmerica.net
