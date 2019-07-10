On Heels of Chief Justice Strine Resignation, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Announce New Platform to Increase Transparency in the State's Judicial System

"Delaware has dropped 10 spots to number 11 according to the Chamber of Commerce in its judicial rankings," said Citizens for Pro Business Delaware Campaign Manager Chris Coffey . "There is no accountability, no transparency and no electronic media allowed in the courts. Whereas courts all over the Country and the Federal Government use randomized wheel spin to pick judges on a case, Delaware has no process, which begs questions of fairness. Delaware requires no financial disclosures for judges, nor does it have an ethics arm to investigate corruption. They have become more arrogant, not less. We will spend what it takes, likely seven figures, and lead a grassroots and paid media effort to bring the Chancery Court into 2019. Our common sense platform deserves discussion. It's time to end the old boys clubhouse culture and allow the sunshine in to the First State."

The platform includes:

Establishing an independent Office of Inspector General with a degree of jurisdiction over the Chancery Court, which would ensure a rigorous and regular review process for auditing the Chancery Court's decisions Ensuring that appointed Members of Courts can't serve on the Court of Judiciary, which has the power of judicial review Ensuring that if a Justice of the Chancery Court appoints a custodian or a receiver to any Firm, Corporation, or Officer of the Court for whom they were previously employed or shared business interests with, this conflict must be disclosed and consented to by both parties. Requiring that any custodian or receiver appointed by the Delaware Chancery Court itemize and make public a complete list of costs incurred because of acting in that capacity. Allowing a camera in the Chancery Court to ensure that a public record exists of the Court's actions, allowing citizens and good government groups to audit the Court's actions and deliberations to make sure they honor justice and transparency. Requiring 'wheel spin' in the Chancery Court so that Chancery Court Chancellors cannot select cases based on their own self-interest Requiring financial disclosure by Delaware's judges so the public can see the income they receive outside their judicial salaries, including investments, business and charitable affiliations and gifts.

The press conference was led by Miranda Wessinger & Chris Coffey of Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware, who were joined by Cindy Green, Sussex County Register of Wills; Donna White, a former Chancery Court employee; and 100 TransPerfect Employees.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, and business executives. While their primary goal of saving TransPerfect has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to defend the company's employees and fight for transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court.

