On Heels of Contractors Steel Acquisition, Union Partners names VP of Business Development

Jay's role in business development will be vital to Union Partners as they experience future growth. Having held numerous sales and management positions over his 14 years with Leeco Steel, Jay brings with him strong relationships, knowledge and expertise in the steel industry. Among other accomplishments from his tenure at Leeco Steel, he was instrumental in the successful growth of their energy product sales by nearly 1400% within a five-year period.

"We are thrilled that Jay has joined the Union Partners family," stated Union Partners co-founders Chris Hutter and Paul Douglass. "As we continue to expand our reach, it's imperative for us to invest in talent that will support and drive our future growth. We have no doubt, with his demonstrated success and experience, that Jay will be able to accomplish this."

The appointment of Jay comes on the heels of unprecedented growth of the company in 2018 with the effective acquisitions of three leading steel service centers – newly announced Contractors Steel, Lamination Specialties and Maksteel. Jay joins Union Partners at an exciting and critical time. His expertise in developing and targeting accounts along with his strong sales management background will bring great benefit to the development efforts of the company moving forward.

Based in South Carolina, Jay will be well positioned to further cultivate sales and support Union Partners' customer base in the mid-Atlantic and southern regions.

For more information on Union Partners, please visit their website at www.unionpartnersllc.com.

About Union Partners

Chicago based Union Partners I LLC is a hands-on, full-service metals and logistics company with locations across North America. Their steel service centers specialize in metal distribution and processing, and related logistics services. Founded by families with multi-generational experience in steel, real estate, and logistics, the company prides itself on combining the integrity of family-owned businesses with the innovation of entrepreneurial ventures. Union Partners provides the strategic vision, capital and operational experience to ensure all its stakeholders are positioned for success.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-heels-of-contractors-steel-acquisition-union-partners-names-vp-of-business-development-300650587.html

SOURCE Union Partners

Related Links

http://www.unionpartnersllc.com

