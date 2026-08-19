On International VPN Day, 1 in 3 Americans would quit drinking to erase themselves from the internet

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking International VPN Day today (August 19th), new NordVPN research shows just how exposed Americans are online. More than a quarter (27%) say they can't imagine going a day without being online, and 30% worry their personal data is already circulating without their knowledge. A parallel dark web study reveals a mismatch. The data Americans fear losing most is not what criminals trade most. It's what they trade cheapest.

Personal information is already out in the open

Many Americans have shared more online than they realize. Seven in ten (70%) have shared their full name, 66% their date of birth, and 56% their full address. Nearly one in five (19%) have shared bank details, and 15% their Social Security number. For some, regret has set in: 13% say they have shared personal information they later wished they hadn't.

The dark web price list

The research shows what an American digital identity is worth in practice:

Stolen payment cards go for around $10, less than a fast-food lunch.

payment cards go for around $10, less than a fast-food lunch. A digital passport sells for $35, an ID or driving licence for $50, and a "fullz," a complete personal identity data set, for $35. Real physical passports fetch up to $1,500.

An email account sells for around $27, giving criminals the keys to password resets for every other service.

Streaming logins like Netflix sell for under $5, while social media accounts range from $12 (Telegram) to $60 (TikTok).

Finance is where the real money is, with Chase accounts selling at $288 and Cash App accounts at $555.

What Americans would sacrifice for a clean slate

Asked what they would sacrifice to have their online presence erased, 33% would quit drinking alcohol, 26% would give up video games, and 19% would stop eating sweets and desserts.

"People worry most about big data like bank details and ID numbers, but criminals often target everyday accounts. A single hacked email account, sold for the price of a couple of coffees, can lead to full identity theft," Briedis explains. "Cybersecurity is about habits. Strong unique passwords, multi-factor authentication, a VPN on public networks, and limiting what you share put you ahead of most targets, because criminals always go for the easiest catch first."

For more information on the international VPN day, please visit:

https://nordvpn.com/international-vpn-day/

SOURCE NordVPN