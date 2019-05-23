On June 1st, the Luxurious Ashokan House in Woodstock, NY Heads to Luxury Auction®

"This is one of those beautiful homes that simply makes one scratch his head as to why it has not yet sold," said David Ashcroft, Platinum's managing director. "It's just such a tastefully done property and a perfect retreat from the city. Our marketing department won't stop talking about wanting to live there," he joked.

First built in 1950, the property was meticulously renovated by its current owners in 2004-2008. The tri-level main residence offers 5 beds, 6 full and 2 half baths throughout 11,000 sf, while a separate, two-level carriage house adds 2 beds, 1 bath and 2,500 sf, in addition to a lower-level garage with six vehicle bays.

The handsome stone and slate exteriors of the living structures are complimented by copper roofs and various terraces and balconies. Interiors are bright and airy, and feature special touches such as lofted plaster ceilings with reliefs by Italian plaster artist Frank Mangione. Custom wood paneling and accents – primarily in cherry and mahogany – exist throughout. The interplay between these exterior and interior styles creates an atmosphere of relaxed elegance and comfortable luxury.

The main residence's entry opens to an exquisite great room with soaring 14-ft ceilings, beautiful fireplaces, and elegant woodwork accents. This space houses living, dining, and recreation areas, and is brightened by a multitude of picture windows and French doors that "bring in the outdoors." There are two kitchens, one for family use and another with professional-grade, stainless-steel appliances - perfect for catering galas or charity events (the property has in fact hosted weddings on-site).

Other features include a garden room, mahogany-paneled study, atrium, cherry-paneled game parlor with dual fireplaces, and oversized master and "junior master" bedroom suites.

The private grounds – surrounded by lush foliage – have been professionally landscaped with a low-maintenance ethos. Xeriscaped gardens (which require very little irrigation and maintenance), a "stone-scape" pond, three fountains and a charming gazebo add character to the premises, along with gently meandering pathways paved in bluestone and various stone staircases.

Deal-seeking luxury homebuyers should also pay attention to the timing of the sale: the transaction will occur before New York's new property tax hikes go into effect. On July 1st, both the "mansion tax" and the state transfer tax will be increased, levying more fees upon the buyers of properties in excess of $1 million.

Additional literature on the property and luxury auction® terms can be found online at WoodstockLuxuryAuction.com. Interested parties may also contact Platinum's project manager, Leslie Rose, at 800.853.2101. Open house previews of the property are scheduled each day between the hours of 12 and 4pm local time, until the auction.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions

Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $841 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.5 billion in additional luxury properties worldwide.

