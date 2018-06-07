On Location at Casa Fryzer

Casa Fryzer, known to many as Cabo´s most exceptional property, is a feat of engineering, collaboration, design, decor, and remarkable vision. Perched high above San Jose del Cabo´s famed Villas del Mar neighborhood, this magnificent home is a personal paradise, both inside and out, making for the ultimate #OnLocation event experience.

Pampering the palate, Chef Hector Lucas from Anica Restaurant treated guests with delicious contemporary Mexican hors d'oeuvres. Casa Dragones performed an exclusive tequila tasting experience while La Europea and Ferimp presented a fine selection of prized champagne and luxury wines. Talleres de los Ballesteros exhibited their exquisite Mexican jewelry and superior collector items, and stunning art works from Pez Gordo Gallery were elegantly on display while soothing hand massages were provided by Betty´s Spa in Casa Fryzer´s chic and contemporary bathrooms. Additionally, Ocean Blue World and Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate stylishly exhibited their luxury products and personalized services.

The evening would not be complete without an extravagant closing finale as guests gathered together to experience a magical burst of fireworks creating a glow radiantly reflecting off the Sea of Cortez.

Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate alongside Ocean Blue World are renowned for delivering high-profile luxury event experiences. "We are driven to provide the ultimate experience as a way to connect with clientele, homeowners, and prospective buyers and are honored to capture the essence of Casa Fryzer, this truly one-of-a-kind property," states Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner, President | CEO of Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate.

We welcome you to discover Casa Fryzer at loscabos.evfinehomes.com

Vanessa Fukunaga

Owner, President | CEO

Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate

Vanessa.Fukunaga@engelvoelkers.com

U.S cell: 425.471.1485

Mx cell: 624.157.3446

