On Location: MEMPHIS Launch New Project With Virtual Music Scoring Master Class

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Location: MEMPHIS has tapped Grammy Award winning producer, and author of "Scoring the Screen: The Secret Language of Film Music" Andy Hill, to teach a two hour virtual music scoring master class, June 26, 1pm CST. "Scoring music for film is totally different from producing music and writing songs. It's important that music producers develop this skill to add to their repertoire," says OL:M Executive Director, Angela D. Green, Esq.



The music scoring master class will stream exclusively for members of the new The Auteur Club, a division of On Location: MEMPHIS. The Auteur Club is an, invite only, online platform for film and music creators worldwide. The cost to attend this master class is $50.00, which includes a twelve month membership to The Auteur Club, during its beta phase. In support of OL:M's continued professional development efforts, The TN Entertainment Commission is sponsoring Tennessee music and film creator's attendance to the class and their one year membership. To check eligibility, go to www.onlocationmemphis.org/auteur.

This master class is the first of The Auteur Club's monthly series designed to give music and film creators direct access to industry professionals and high level education to assist them on the path to monetizing their creative works.

To learn more about On Location: MEMPHIS and The Auteur Club, visit www. onlocationmemphis.org

Follow and like On Location: MEMPHIS for OLM news:

Twitter: @OnLocationMEM

Facebook: @OnlocationMEM

YouTube: @OnLocationMemphis

ABOUT ON LOCATION: MEMPHIS: On Location: MEMPHIS creates economic drivers for the film, music & arts community, teaching entertainment business through real-life application. Its mission is to see members of the artistic community generating revenue from their content and successfully running their entertainment businesses in Tennessee.

SOURCE On Location Memphis, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.onlocationmemphis.org

