On Location: MEMPHIS Strike Gold with Virtual Music Competition

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, On Location: MEMPHIS began hosting mixers at the Memphis Slim House for the film and music community to promote the Memphis Music Banq website. The centerpiece of the monthly events was the Mixer Competition. In 2020, like most arts organizations, OL:M had to move their events online. "The MMB Mixer Competitions are a fun and unique way to experience film and music. We had a feeling that it could translate well as a virtual event," said OL:M Executive Director, Angela D. Green, Esq. Sponsored by the Tennessee Entertainment Commission, the first virtual competition streamed live in September 2020. A link to that show is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCfiBRHiZLk

Streaming live on Facebook and YouTube, the MMB Virtual Mixer Competition became a music competition show. Each competition has a featured filmmaker, that provide four 60-90 second clips to be scored for the competition. Participating filmmakers receive a free license to music from the competition winner. It's a great opportunity to network with music creators and industry professionals. The first six competitions featured Tennessee filmmakers. However, the competition is now opening up to filmmakers nationwide. Filmmakers who would like to participate in the MMB Mixer Competition should send an inquiry to Christie Taylor, OL:M creative liaison, at [email protected].

