On Lok and Celebrated Chef Martin Yan Partner to Provide Free, Virtual Cooking Series Live From His Kitchen

"We are absolutely delighted to be working with celebrated chef Martin Yan and give the community a fun, free way to stay active and enjoy time with family and friends," said Grace Li, CEO of On Lok. "Chef Yan is a respected Bay Area icon, with a passion for helping people embrace their health and heritage. We are so lucky to have his support in helping our community feel supported and connected."

On Lok and Chef Yan have come together to create "Yan Can Cook with On Lok" to create a fun activity that anyone can enjoy from the safety of home. Each segment features a lively cooking demonstration from Chef Yan's home kitchen, where he shares tips and stories, as well as fun product giveaways.

"It's a great honor for me to work with On Lok, an organization that has done so much for the senior community in Northern California," said Chef Yan. "Seniors these days are creative, energetic, and eager to meet new challenges, in life as well as in their kitchen. I know. I am one of them myself."

Chef Yan has helped On Lok celebrate its community and corporate milestones over the past year. During COVID-19 he delivered meals to participants and helped celebrate the organization's 50th anniversary with a fun segment during its annual Celebrates fundraiser and during the company's anniversary month.

In March, Chef Martin Yan received the James Beard Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022, which recognizes individuals whose lifetime body of work has had a positive and long-lasting impact on the way we eat, cook, and/or think about food in America. Additionally, the celebrated chef and food writer has shared his love of cooking with people around the world through dozens of appearances, cookbooks, special events, and TV segments, including the award-winning PBS-TV cooking show Yan Can Cook, which he has hosted since 1982.

The next "Yan Can Cook with On Lok" will celebrate mothers! Join us on May 5th from 4-5pm where Chef Yan will prepare delicious dishes in honor of mom.

About On Lok

On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. With 50 years of experience, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

About Martin Yan

For four decades, legendary chef Martin Yan has educated and entertained millions around the world. His Yan Can Cook series (3,500 shows and counting) is one of the longest running cooking programs from Singapore to San Francisco. Beyond public airwaves Chef Yan's business enterprise includes restaurant ventures, 30 plus cookbooks, countless public appearances, and consulting projects for Fortune 500 businesses. Always eager to lend a hand, Chef Yan is active in helping many charitable foundations fundraise. He's a frequent judge and panel member on national and international culinary competitions, including Iron Chef on Food Network (U.S. / Canada / Vietnam). Follow Chef Yan on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE On Lok