On Lok Announces Appointment of New Chief Medical Officer

As CMO, Dr. Lui will set direction for the organization's medical department, oversee quality and infection control, and provide leadership in collaboration with local health systems, community-based providers, and academic institutions. Dr. Lui will also build upon the current clinical and medical care foundation at On Lok, adding his expertise in informatics and technology to further drive innovation in health care for older adults.

"Dr. Lui is an experienced and enthusiastic healthcare leader, dedicated to providing compassionate and innovative care to at-risk, underserved communities," said Grace Li, CEO of On Lok. "He was instrumental in helping On Lok manage through the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting up organization-wide structures, and helping lead an infection control workgroup to keep our seniors and staff safe. We look forward to his leadership in helping to shape the future of integrated medical and long-term support services for older adults through our work at On Lok."

Dr. Lui brings more than 20 years of clinical and healthcare leadership experience to On Lok. He first joined the organization in 2019 as a Board Member, and in 2020, became Chief Medical Informatics Officer, focused on bringing together care delivery, data infrastructure, quality improvement and business intelligence in support of On Lok's full spectrum of services to our seniors. He co-led On Lok's successful implementation of Epic, and will continue to support its optimization for the benefit of care delivery and data analytics. He is a current fellow of the American College of Physicians, and an Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF Division of General Internal Medicine at San Francisco General Hospital.

He previously served as President of the Board of Directors of NICOS Chinese Health Coalition, a board member of On Lok Senior Health Services, and worked with the San Francisco Department of Public Health for 8 years, where he led systems transformation work to enhance the capabilities of the San Francisco Health Network to address patients' social needs.

"I know firsthand, the importance of services that On Lok provides and have dedicated my career to the health care safety net which On Lok has long been part of and shaped" said Dr. Lui. "It's exciting to be part of an organization that not only focuses on the communities it serves, but truly strives to understand their unique needs, and advocate, create, and innovate on programs, which support them."

Dr. Lui received his M.D. from Yale Medical School, is a Harvard University graduate with a concentration in East Asian studies and was a graduate of the San Francisco General (SFGH) Internal Medicine Primary Care Residency Program. Additionally, he was a fellow in the California Health Care Foundation (CHCF) leadership program at UCSF. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Clinical Informatics and is a certified Epic Physician Builder.

Dr. Lui follows in the footsteps of outgoing CMO, Dr. Jay Luxenberg, who volunteered with the organization for more than 20 years before taking over the role, first as a member of On Lok's Quality Assurance and Improvement Committee (QAIC), and then later on On Lok, Inc. and On Lok Senior Health Services Board of Directors, where he served as Treasurer. During his time at On Lok, Dr. Luxenberg was a prolific researcher and faculty member at the UCSF School of Medicine.

"During his tenure, Dr. Luxenberg significantly elevated the care On Lok provided to seniors, by bridging the gap between research and practice, increasing providers' training, and deftly navigating the political side of managed care," said Li. "We will miss his direct involvement in serving our communities and look forward to Dr. Lui's guidance and expertise."

About On Lok

On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. With 50 years of experience, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

