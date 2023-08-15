On Lok Certified as a Great Place to Work®

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights have honored On Lok with certification as a Great Place to Work for 2023-2024.

Trust is a key tenet to building lasting relationships. We live this every day in service to the seniors we care for and prioritize this as one of our commitments to helping seniors age with dignity and independence to our workforce of over 1,100. On Lok received a response rate of 77% and a Trust Index score of 77%, with continued improvement in areas that contribute to the organization being a great place to work year-over-year. The positive trend proves its team members trust the people they work for, have pride in what they do, and enjoy the people they work with. Taking everything into account, 82% of employees say On Lok is a great place to work.

"We are honored to be acknowledged as a Certified Great Place to Work for a third year. On Lok is as committed to its teams as the communities and seniors we serve," said Grace Li, On Lok CEO. "From our medical experts to our nutrition team and to our drivers, we create work experiences that inspire compassion, care, and growth. Being certified as a Great Place to Work means our teams recognize this commitment that we have held steadfast for 50 years."

The Great Place to Work certification process involved surveying 100% of employees from across On Lok's locations and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures, recognizing employers who create outstanding employee experiences. "We take great pride in On Lok's community impact, belief that our work makes a difference, and providing a positive work experience for across all teams," added Li.

"We applaud On Lok for seeking certification and publicly sharing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care partner Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

About On Lok

On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. Founded in 1971, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention. Learn more at ActivatedInsights.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

