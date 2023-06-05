On Lok Partners with San Francisco Health Plan to provide Enhanced Care Management to Eligible Medi-Cal Enrollees

News provided by

On Lok

05 Jun, 2023, 16:10 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lok is partnering with San Francisco Health Plan (SFHP) to provide Enhanced Care Management (ECM) to SFHP members starting May 1. A new Medi-Cal benefit offered through CalAIM (California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal), ECM provides intensive coordination of health and health-related services to high-risk enrollees.

CalAIM is a multi-year, statewide effort to transform the Medi-Cal program through improved integration of social services and increased support for vulnerable populations with complex needs. Through the partnership, On Lok will help the state achieve its goals of reaching at-risk Medi-Cal members, by leveraging its five decades of experience providing integrated, high-touch services for better aging.

As the founders of PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), On Lok has over 50 years of community-based experience helping seniors remain in their homes for as long as possible through a whole-person care model that provides both comprehensive medical care and social services support.

"Forging connections between social determinants of health and clinically based health care is in our DNA," said Grace Li, Chief Executive Officer, On Lok. "We applaud Medi-Cal's efforts to deliver this holistic support to its high-risk members and proudly support the state's efforts to promote the kind of integrated healthcare and support services we know helps vulnerable populations age safely from home. Under the leadership of Nicole Torres, Chief Operations Officer, we look forward to partnering with SFHP to improve the quality of care for its at-risk members and help them live in their communities with dignity and independence."

SFHP is a public, not-for-profit health plan that provides health insurance to over 190,000 San Francisco residents through Medi-Cal.

"We are proud to partner with On Lok as we work toward fulfilling our mission of making healthcare affordable and accessible to our city's most vulnerable, such as our seniors," said Yolanda Richardson, Chief Executive Officer, SFHP. "I am confident that this partnership will lead to improved access and ultimately, improved health outcomes as we work together to reduce health disparities for San Francisco's diverse communities. Our seniors deserve access to quality care so they can stay healthy in all areas of life." 

Through ECM, On Lok will provide services to one of the unique Populations of Focus designated by the state—adults eligible for long-term care and at risk of being moved out of the home into institutionalized settings. Members receiving ECM from On Lok will work with a dedicated Care Manager who will help coordinate their health care services and connect them to community and social services.

About On Lok
On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. Founded in 1971, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

About San Francisco Health Plan

Established in 1994 by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, San Francisco Health Plan (SFHP) is an award-winning, not-for-profit, managed care health plan committed to improving the health outcomes of San Francisco's diverse communities through successful partnerships. SFHP members have access to a full spectrum of medical services including preventative care, specialty care, hospitalization, prescription drugs, and family planning services through the Medi-Cal and Health Workers HMO programs. To learn more, visit www.sfhp.org.

SOURCE On Lok

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.