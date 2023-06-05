On Lok Partners with San Francisco Health Plan to provide Enhanced Care Management to Eligible Medi-Cal Enrollees

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lok is partnering with San Francisco Health Plan (SFHP) to provide Enhanced Care Management (ECM) to SFHP members starting May 1. A new Medi-Cal benefit offered through CalAIM (California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal), ECM provides intensive coordination of health and health-related services to high-risk enrollees.

CalAIM is a multi-year, statewide effort to transform the Medi-Cal program through improved integration of social services and increased support for vulnerable populations with complex needs. Through the partnership, On Lok will help the state achieve its goals of reaching at-risk Medi-Cal members, by leveraging its five decades of experience providing integrated, high-touch services for better aging.

As the founders of PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), On Lok has over 50 years of community-based experience helping seniors remain in their homes for as long as possible through a whole-person care model that provides both comprehensive medical care and social services support.

"Forging connections between social determinants of health and clinically based health care is in our DNA," said Grace Li, Chief Executive Officer, On Lok. "We applaud Medi-Cal's efforts to deliver this holistic support to its high-risk members and proudly support the state's efforts to promote the kind of integrated healthcare and support services we know helps vulnerable populations age safely from home. Under the leadership of Nicole Torres, Chief Operations Officer, we look forward to partnering with SFHP to improve the quality of care for its at-risk members and help them live in their communities with dignity and independence."

SFHP is a public, not-for-profit health plan that provides health insurance to over 190,000 San Francisco residents through Medi-Cal.

"We are proud to partner with On Lok as we work toward fulfilling our mission of making healthcare affordable and accessible to our city's most vulnerable, such as our seniors," said Yolanda Richardson, Chief Executive Officer, SFHP. "I am confident that this partnership will lead to improved access and ultimately, improved health outcomes as we work together to reduce health disparities for San Francisco's diverse communities. Our seniors deserve access to quality care so they can stay healthy in all areas of life."

Through ECM, On Lok will provide services to one of the unique Populations of Focus designated by the state—adults eligible for long-term care and at risk of being moved out of the home into institutionalized settings. Members receiving ECM from On Lok will work with a dedicated Care Manager who will help coordinate their health care services and connect them to community and social services.

About On Lok

On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. Founded in 1971, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

About San Francisco Health Plan

Established in 1994 by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, San Francisco Health Plan (SFHP) is an award-winning, not-for-profit, managed care health plan committed to improving the health outcomes of San Francisco's diverse communities through successful partnerships. SFHP members have access to a full spectrum of medical services including preventative care, specialty care, hospitalization, prescription drugs, and family planning services through the Medi-Cal and Health Workers HMO programs. To learn more, visit www.sfhp.org.

SOURCE On Lok